Joaquin Buckley Exposes Islam Makhachev’s Hypocrisy After His 170 Move Ahead of UFC Atlanta

Islam Makhachev is preparing to take the next step in adding to his already illustrious legacy and win a second title in the UFC. He has already surpassed his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s record in the lightweight division and now has eyes set on the welterweight title. Meanwhile, 170 lbs star Joaquin Buckley believes that Makhachev could have made the jump some time ago, but he smartly chose not to.

Both Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev have maintained their stance on not fighting each other because they train together. Even Khabib Nurmagomedov has insisted that it will never happen. However, Joaquin Buckley, who’s gearing up for his next fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta, has a different theory regarding it. He claims that Makhachev decided not to fight Muhammad, not because they’re ‘brothers’ but because “stylistically,” the soon-to-be former lightweight champion would have gotten a run for his money.

“Islam is only moving up because he had the right opportunity to fight the right person. Even with his brother, Belal, having the belt at 170 lbs, they claim that because of their relationship, he wasn’t willing to move up,” Joaquin Buckley told ‘SHAK MMA’. “I believe if he thought he could beat Belal in any type of fashion, he would move up and take that belt. But stylistically, it would have been a harder matchup… because Belal is more of a grappler… it just would be more of a test.”



When it comes to Jack Della Maddalena, though, Jaoquin Buckley believes Islam Makhachev may have a chance to beat the Australian star. Why? Well, because Maddalena is not fancy with his approach to the fight game. “But with JDM, even though JDM does have weapons, he does have a lot of threats, all you got to do is put buddy on his back, and you know, he’s a simple fighter,” ‘New Mansa’ further stated. On the other hand, Buckley claims that if Maddalena wasn’t given the title shot, and it was he who took that, Islam Makhachev may have postponed his 170 lbs move, claiming that he’d have gotten the better of him.

“With Islam, he’s looking at the best opportunity with JDM and seeing that, he has an opportunity to take that belt. If I was the person that got that shot, that got that opportunity against Belal… Why didn’t they pick me? Cuz they know Islam wasn’t going to move up if I was able to get that belt from Belal. True story,” the welterweight star added.

Furthermore, as a representative of the welterweight division, Joaquin Buckley also gave his unfiltered take on Islam Makhachev making his way into their division. And guess what? It’s not something the Dagestan native would be happy about. Here’s what he had to say.

Islam Makhachev is ‘no big threat’, claims Joaquin Buckley

The excitement among fans is palpable as they anticipate the dream matchups between Islam Makhachev and the top welterweight contenders now that he’s moved up to 170 pounds. Joaquin Buckley doesn’t see the soon-to-be former lightweight champion as much of a challenge in the welterweight division. ‘New Mansa’ asserts that none of the leading welterweights would struggle against Makhachev.

“Don’t get it twisted, bro. Islam ain’t no big threat to the welterweight division. This is the deepest weight class that you can get into right now,” Joaquin Buckley stated during the recent media day. “Not only just from myself, but from guys like Ian Garry, from Shavkat [Rakhmonov], from Sean Brady. Islam is definitely going to have to prove to the world that he’s ready for this division. Period.”

Well, we will all get our answers when Islam Makhachev finally steps inside the Octagon to fight Jack Della Maddalena soon. In the meantime, let us know what you think of Jaoquin Buckley’s comments about Makhachev’s move to the welterweight division. Drop your comments below.