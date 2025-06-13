Joaquin Buckley Exposes UFC Flaw With Hilarious Pokémon Analogy Aimed at Dana White

The UFC is now running through its 32nd year. Since its inception under the Semaphore Entertainment Group, the UFC sparked a fire in the hearts of MMA fans. Despite early legal battles and attempts to expand the business within limited zones, the real transformation began in 2001 when the Fertitta brothers entered the picture. The trio bought the UFC for what now seems like a bargain—just $2 million.

Since then, Dana White & Co. poured sweat, and relentless effort into the promotion, turning it into a global phenomenon. Today, the UFC stands as a multi-billion-dollar powerhouse, setting the gold standard that every MMA organization aspires to reach, and where both rising prospects and legends dream of competing. As the UFC nears its birthday on November 12, its evolution tells a powerful story of growth, resilience, and global impact.

Over the decades, the UFC has produced legendary fighters across every generation. However, rising UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley now sees this as a problem.

Joaquin Buckley’s honest take on the Dana White & UFC’s evolution

Just like the promotion’s value has soared, its roster has exploded with talent from all over the world. That explosion has made it harder to keep up with every name, especially newcomers climbing the ranks. A recent conversation captured this shift perfectly. Joaquin Buckley and his coach, sitting down with flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson ahead of UFC Atlanta, reflected on the changing landscape of the UFC. Buckley’s coach Edrick Dillard recalled how it used to be easy to know every fighter—even the replacements. But now, even standout athletes can go unnoticed.

“I remember, and I’m stitching you a little bit here, when Merab was on his run, somewhere early in that, I was like, ‘Oh, Merab is really good.’ And Buckley’s like, ‘Who? Who’s Merab?’ We don’t really find out who guys are until they’re already almost on the cusp of winning a title. If you’re that guy fighting early on the prelims, people just aren’t paying attention.”

Despite that, ‘New Mansa’ doesn’t view it as a negative. Instead, he believes it opens the door for young fighters to break through and shine. He even drew a humorous comparison, “So it’s like Pokémon back in the day, you know what I’m saying? You could name all 150 of them. Now it’s like, ‘All right man, you can’t play that game no more.’ You know what I’m saying?” said Joaquin Buckley.

Indeed, platforms like The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), Road to UFC, and Dana White’s Contender Series—combined with Dana White & Co.’s ongoing push to bring in top-tier names and hungry prospects from other promotions—have left today’s UFC divisions more stacked than ever. Talents from regions like the Caucasus and Brazil continue to sign with the promotion, helping shape a new generation of fighters that is as deep as it is diverse.

What’s next for Joaquin Buckley?

Since making a permanent move to the welterweight division, Joaquin Buckley has emerged as a dominant force. Currently riding a six-fight win streak, he has dismantled most of his opponents with devastating knockout power—most notably former title challenger Colby Covington, whom he left unconscious inside the Octagon last year.

Now sitting at #7 in the rankings, Joaquin Buckley has his sights set on cracking the top five. That journey continues this weekend at UFC Atlanta, where he faces former champion Kamaru Usman in a pivotal clash. ‘New Mansa’ initially viewed this fight as a direct path to a title shot against reigning welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena. However, the picture became more complicated when lightweight king Islam Makhachev was thrown into the mix—something Buckley was originally against.

At UFC Atlanta media day, though, Joaquin Buckley appeared to shift his stance. Speaking to reporters, as reported by MMA Orbit, Buckley said,

“Joaquin Buckley believes he’ll still be one win away from a title shot with a win over Kamaru Usman this weekend. However, Buckley says he’ll be ready if anything happens with Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev later in the year.”

So, what’s your take on Buckley’s future? If Makhachev claims the title, does the Missouri standout get leapfrogged—or is his moment finally coming? Drop your predictions below.