Joaquin Buckley Flags Last-Minute Setback in Islam Makhachev Challenge Over Crucial Detail

“Even though me and Islam had never had a connection, I best I tell you right now, he gonna know a lot about me if we ever get booked to fight…. I’m gonna be his worst nightmare, not JDM. JDM has a lot of holes that Islam can exploit,” declared UFC welterweight #7 contender Joaquin Buckley, sending a bold warning to former 155lbs champion Islam Makhachev.

Currently, there hasn’t been an official announcement from Dana White and the team regarding the date for Islam Makhachev’s debut in the welterweight division. The Dagestani fighter has successfully defended his 155-pound title four times and stated that there’s “no competition” remaining in the lightweight division. With his close friend Belal Muhammad no longer the welterweight champion, it seems like a prime opportunity for the former 155lbs standout to step up and challenge the current titleholder, Jack Della Maddalena. What Makhachev might not see is that ‘New Mansa’ is also pursuing that same objective.

While the Russian phenom aims for the 170 gold, Joaquin Buckley is focused on a career-defining opportunity this weekend at UFC Atlanta, where he faces former champion Kamaru Usman. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ returns to the Octagon after a 600-day hiatus, following three consecutive losses. The Missouri native sees this as his chance to leap into title contention, especially with the possibility of Islam Makhachev leapfrogging the line.

Given these stakes, Joaquin Buckley has adjusted his mindset. During UFC Atlanta’s media day on Thursday, he made it clear he’s ready for any outcome the division might deliver. As reported by MMA Orbit on Instagram: “Joaquin Buckley believes he’ll still be one win away from a title shot with a win over Kamaru Usman this weekend. However, Buckley says he’ll be ready if anything happens with Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev later in the year.”

With Joaquin Buckley seemingly out of the picture, Islam Makhachev’s quest for a second-division title against Australian champion Jack Della Maddalena is back on the table. Interestingly, ‘New Mansa’ Buckley had recently downplayed that matchup, referring to it as “not a massive fight.” With all hurdles cleared, Makhachev’s journey to claim the title of two-division champion and potentially outshine the legacy of his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov now seems attainable.

The big question remains: if Makhachev comes out on top, will he actually stay to defend his title?

Joaquin Buckley lays out Islam Makhachev’s retirement timeline

“Two title defenses and Islam will be the greatest fighter of all time,” confirmed Team Khabib manager Ali Abdelaziz, as he laid out a bold prediction for Russian star Islam Makhachev’s future. If the Russian star comes out on top in his upcoming fight against Jack Della Maddalena, defeating the current welterweight champion, it would mark yet another significant milestone in an already outstanding career.

Since stepping into the Octagon in 2015, Islam Makhachev has established himself as a serious threat in the lightweight division, building a record that some believe even outshines that of his coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Earlier this year at UFC 311, he achieved a significant milestone by taking down Renato Moicano. He made history as the first fighter to defend the 155-pound title four times, surpassing records set by Khabib and other MMA greats.

With the lightweight division conquered, many fans and analysts are now anticipating a similar run in the welterweight division. But not everyone shares that vision. In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri, Joaquin Buckley offered a contrasting opinion. Speaking candidly, ‘New Mansa’ said, “I don’t think Islam is going to stay fighting once he wins that. He done it all, right? What’s next for Islam to do once he captures two titles, right, in two different divisions? What’s next? He not going to defend the 170 belt. He going to claim the 170 and move on and retire.”

Considering Joaquin Buckley’s take, do you believe Islam Makhachev will remain at welterweight and defend the belt like he did at 155 lbs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.