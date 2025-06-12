Joaquin Buckley Questions Islam Makhachev’s ‘Brotherhood’ Integrity Ahead of Long-Awaited 170 Move

“Time to become a double champion #inshaAllah. Let’s go,” declared reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev last month. His path to double-champ status appeared wide open after Australian sensation Jack Della Maddalena dethroned then-welterweight champion Belal Muhammad via decision at UFC 315. Makhachev didn’t hold back his excitement as he announced his plans to move up to the 170lbs—marking a shift after a decade-long run at lightweight that featured four successful title defenses.

He is now focused on seizing the welterweight title and solidifying his place in UFC history. Islam Makhachev’s victorious tone resonated with many, including rising welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley. What appeared to be a daring career choice for some was perceived as detached and self-interested by others—particularly considering the previously expressed bond between the Russian star and Belal Muhammad as “Muslim brothers.”

‘New Mansa’ wasted no time in calling Islam Makhachev out, accusing him of prioritizing personal gain over brotherhood. Without remorse, Joaquin Buckley fired off a tweet, taking a sharp jab at the lightweight champ’s timing and intent,”

“Crazy praying for your so-called brother’s downfall #inshaAllahIsWild.” Since then, the Missouri native has kept Makhachev and Team Khabib firmly in his crosshairs.

Now preparing to clash with former champion Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta inside State Farm Arena, Joaquin Buckley finds himself pursuing the same goal as Islam Makhachev: to dethrone reigning welterweight king Jack Della Maddalena. He’s already promised to be a “nightmare” for the lightweight champ, signaling a potential showdown if both men keep winning. Ahead of his high-stakes bout, ‘New Mansa’ joined flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson on his podcast. During the conversation, Buckley once again took aim at the Russian star, saying,

“I think Islam was praying to Allah for the Lord to drop that ball.” Johnson didn’t hold back his admiration for Joaquin Buckley and his crew, responding, “ f–ing love the dynamic duo. Like, you’ve got your clique and your brothers. I think it’s a very sophisticated fight. You know, he did very well.” To which Buckley responded with a grin, “It’s true! Alhamdulillah, right?”

via Imago January 17, 2025, Los Angeles, Ca, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: L-R Joe Rogan and Islam Makhachev at the ceremonial weigh-in at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 : Official Weigh-ins on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. /PxImages Los Angeles, Ca United States – ZUMAp175 20250117_zsa_p175_116 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

As things stand, Islam Makhachev remains the reigning lightweight champion, with his next title defense scheduled for UFC 317 at the end of June. The event will feature a showdown between Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria for the vacant lightweight belt. Meanwhile, uncertainty still surrounds the Dagestani sensation’s rumored welterweight debut against Jack Della Maddalena.

But one thing is clear—Joaquin Buckley isn’t waiting for answers. The surging welterweight has already locked his sights on the Dagestani standout, eyeing a future clash with the intent of not just beating him, but replacing him as the sport’s new “No. 1 pound-for-pound” fighter.

Joaquin Buckley vowed to be Islam Makhachev’s “worst nightmare”

Since late 2015, Islam Makhachev has quietly terrorized the lightweight division. His dominance, though consistent, remained largely under the radar—until Khabib Nurmagomedov began nearing retirement. With Khabib stepping away, the spotlight naturally shifted to the Russian, and suddenly, his presence could no longer be ignored. Critics began dubbing him “Khabib 2.0” or “next Khabib.” But Islam wasn’t interested in being a shadow—he wanted to step out, rise above, and surpass his mentor.

Armed with a resume arguably more stacked than Khabib’s, Islam Makhachev cemented his place in UFC history by capturing the lightweight title and defending it successfully four times. Now looking to extend his win streak, there remains one blemish that still haunts him: the lone loss on his record—something Khabib never experienced.

To even the scales, Islam Makhachev is now chasing double-champion status, setting his sights on a second belt—something Khabib never pursued. Dana White and his team have yet to confirm the Russian phenom’s rumored welterweight debut against Jack Della Maddalena, expected later this year. Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley has stepped up with a challenge of his own. Speaking with Parry Punch’s Jacob Castro, ‘New Mansa’ fired a warning shot:

“Even though me and Islam had never had a connection, I best I tell you right now, he gonna know a lot about me if we ever get booked to fight. And not only that. Don’t get it twisted. The people that he had struggled with and the people that have shown a couple of holes in his game, I’m gonna be his worst nightmare, not JDM. JDM has a lot of holes that Islam can exploit.”

So, what’s your take on a potential showdown between Joaquin Buckley and Islam Makhachev? Will the Dagestani superstar extend his dominance into the welterweight division, or will ‘New Mansa’ shake up the rankings and end the streak? Drop your predictions below.