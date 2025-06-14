Joaquin Buckley Spreads “Brick by Brick” Message for $1.6 Billion Damaged St. Louis Tornado Victims

The city of St. Louis, Missouri, was subject to an intense and mile-wide tornado last month in May. The tornado tracked more than 20 miles, or 32 kilometers, through the urban areas, and as far as the effects of that natural disaster were concerned, reports claim that St. Louis suffered almost $1.6 billion in damages. But in these tough times, the city had one of its own, UFC star Joaquin Buckley, who volunteered to help the affected people.

Ahead of his biggest career fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta, Joaquin Buckley revealed that he had put in the effort to help the people out in his hometown, along with his team. He revealed that he had offered people some service at the O’Fallon Park, providing them with water and food. Moreover, ‘New Mansa’ also took it upon himself to clean the destruction caused by the tornado and do everything he could to give back to his community.

“When I went out there, you know, I went to Old Fallon Park, where people can get service of either getting help or being able to be a volunteer. So when I went out there, literally just trying to hand out cases of water,” Joaquin Buckley told Demetrious Johnson on the latter’s YouTube channel. “I end up seeing that, I was like, ‘Bro, I can actually hit the streets and actually kind of clean up and be able to actually be on foot and kind of help the people that’s within the community that really got hit hard.”



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The UFC star empathized with the people who were affected by the disaster, claiming that not only did people lose their closed ones, but their houses and their belongings also got destroyed. They were lacking the basic needs to survive, given that many establishments had been closed down due to the tornado. Joaquin Buckley’s actions will certainly inspire others, as he did the best that he could to help.

AD

“You’re talking about literally people not only just losing their lives, right? But losing their homes. I mean, not having the power at the crib, not having any source of water or food because all the places… are closed out. So, there’s like no way that people can really survive without these things,” Buckley added. “So, you literally see St. Louis, the community actually come together, and helping one another. So, I just really wanted to do my part, like literally, picking up brick by brick for the city, and really kind of just trying to rebuild our city where it needed to be. But yeah, it’s a sad time for us right now.”



via Imago December 9, 2022, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – December 9: Joaquin Buckley steps on the scale for the ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena for UFC 282 -Blachowicz vs Ankalaev : Ceremonial Weigh-ins on December 9, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20221209_zsa_p175_245 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

However, Joaquin Buckley is not done with his efforts to help the victims of the tornado in his hometown. In fact, he plans to contribute more to St. Louis, and that can only happen if he wins his upcoming fight at UFC Atlanta. Let’s take a look at that front.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joaquin Buckley wants to donate his bonus earnings to St. Louis victims

As we all know, Joaquin Buckley is known to produce some jaw-dropping knockouts. He’s done it many times, and the goal is the same against Kamaru Usman. While we can’t be too sure if he can do that to the former champion, getting a knockout or winning Fight of the Night bonus has never been more important for Buckley than it is this weekend. It’s because he intends to donate the $50,000 to the tornado victims.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“God bless us with the Fight of the Night. I want to take the opportunity, man, to donate the bonus that I get to the St. Louis disaster relief, you know what I mean, for the tornado that hit St. Louis,” Joaquin Buckley recently said on his YouTube channel. “With that being said, you know, I want to take that bonus and put every dollar towards that relief. Because it’s unfortunate that that situation happened to St. Louis. But one thing I say coming out of that situation, St. Louis came together. “

Well, the welterweight star has more than just a title shot to worry about this weekend, as he plans to fulfil his goal and contribute to his community. His efforts to help the victims would surely motivate others who are in a position to help out and make a difference. So, let’s pray he’s able to get the bonus this weekend in Atlanta.