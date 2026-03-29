Joe Pyfer Confesses About Suicide Attempt After UFC Seattle Win Against Israel Adesanya

The fight against Israel Adesanya proved far more significant for Joe Pyfer than anyone had anticipated. The 29-year-old middleweight entered as an underdog, despite riding a three-fight win streak while Adesanya was struggling through a three-fight skid. After securing a second-round TKO win, Pyfer spoke to Daniel Cormier during the post-fight interview and shocked everyone with his confession.

“I am [on cloud nine],” Pyfer told Cormier. “It’s weird, DC. It’s like I could see this moment happening. I almost took my own life a couple of weeks ago, and I found God, and I hate crying, man. So, I’m going to keep it together. God restored me, baby. That’s the only reason I’m here. USA, baby. Let’s go.”

Despite his confession, it’s unclear what led him to such circumstances and such a drastic action. But perhaps that’s what motivated Joe Pyfer to present his best performance on Saturday night at UFC Seattle. The opening round was competitive, with both fighters trading blows, but the tempo shifted dramatically in the second.

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Imago April 8, 2023, Miami, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 8: Joe Pyfer battles Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami, FL, United States. Miami, FL United States – ZUMAp175 20230408_zsa_p175_075 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Adesanya chose to stand and trade—a decision that ultimately cost him. Pyfer capitalized, securing both mount and back control with authority. When ‘The Last Stylebender’ attempted to defend, ‘Bodybagz’ adjusted seamlessly, unleashing a relentless ground-and-pound attack. With Adesanya offering little resistance, referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the contest.

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Regardless, despite the shocking nature of Pyfer’s confession, he had hinted at something about god before the fight.

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Joe Pyfer explains his ‘out-of-body experience’ with god

Days before the fight, Pyfer appeared in an interview with Full Send MMA. And he opened up about a life-changing spiritual moment, describing it as an “out-of-body experience” that reshaped his identity.

“I feel like I’ve had a complete resurgence—a full 180 — when it comes to my faith and God and Jesus Christ,” he explained. “I had this out-of-body experience where I was able to see who I was, and I was pretty disappointed.

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“God gave me direction and a chance to change my life,” calling it “the craziest presence I’ve ever felt.”

Once known for his intensity and inner struggles, Pyfer now feels “reborn,” adding, “I used to be trapped by anxiety, addiction, and my own mind… but God restored my life.”

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Joe Pyfer has been fighting a battle behind the scenes before he entered the Octagon tonight. The win over Adesanya would only reinforce his changed approach to life. But what did you make of the confession?