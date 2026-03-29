Joe Pyfer Reveals Reason Behind Suicide Attempt Before UFC Seattle

UFC rising star Joe Pyfer has a past he isn’t exactly proud of, yet he openly talks about it. Last night at UFC Fight Night 271, Pyfer (16-3) broke through in his career when he knocked down former champion Israel Adesanya and finished him with a second-round knockout. The arena celebrated, but then that joy quickly vanished during the cage interview. ‘Bodybagz’ revealed that he had, in his words, tried to “take his own life” but God saved him.

The revelation shocked the MMA community. However, the interviewer did not ask further questions about Joe Pyfer’s mental struggles or the reasons behind his “suicidal” thoughts. Later, during his post-fight press conference, Pyfer revealed even more about his mental battles while speaking to media members. He shared his unseen past, from his birth and growing up in a “messed up” family to his self-destructive behaviors, and admitted he faced numerous personal challenges.

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Joe Pyfer opens up about the mental struggles behind his suicidal thoughts

“I had just this toxic cycle of coping. (It was) nothing drug-related or anything like that,” said Joe Pyfer. “I had a dream where I was disgusted about who I was. I broke a lot of people’s hearts around me, particularly one person that I will never hurt again. Sh-t, man. I was just disgusted with myself. I went and got therapy. In this dream, I feel like God chose me and took my hand and gave me a restored life, a renewed life.

The only thing I can say is that I feel all the pressure of the world is gone, all the expectations of the world are gone. I feel like a true, free person. This whole week has been beautiful with my team, the support, and my coaches. And it’s just showing them that you can change, and you can be a better man, and God is real. Jesus is real. There are certain ways you are called to live, and those are the ways that I’ve followed, and through my prayer, I was granted this victory.”

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Imago March 28, 2026, Seattle, Wa, USA: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON Ã MARCH 28: L-R Israel Adesanya dodges a punch from Joe Pyfer in a Middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena on March 28, 2026 in Seattle, WA. UFC Fight Night: Adesanya Vs. Pyfer PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAr187 20260328_zsp_r187_144 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

Joe Pyfer has long kept much of his life private, but he now credits Jesus with saving him from his past struggles. Likewise, other MMA stars like Jon Jones and Conor McGregor have said that Jesus helped them navigate serious legal troubles, including s–ual assault allegations, hit-and-run incidents, and drug-related issues. Even though fans still don’t know the full extent of “Bodybagz’s” personal battles, he has shared details about them before.

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Earlier, before UFC Seattle, Pyfer talked about being “reborn” thanks to Jesus, though he had never clearly shared the story. Right now, mental health has become an increasingly important topic in MMA, especially as rising stars like Mauricio Zingano and Victoria Lee have tragically left the sport due to suicide linked to mental struggles.

Fortunately, Jesus saved Joe Pyfer, and he now rides a remarkable run in the UFC. He has won four fights in a row, defeating fighters such as Shara “Bullet” Magomedov, Kelvin Gastelum, and Israel Adesanya. The New Jersey native has built a reputation for finishing opponents quickly with flashy knockouts. Now, this recent win brings Pyfer closer to a title shot. He credits a single person for transforming his personal life and fueling this change.

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Pyfer credits one person for transforming his life

Joe Pyfer has built a reputation in MMA that goes far beyond just being a fighter. He fights as a true brawler, taking on opponents in the octagon and also standing up for his fans. In 2023, ‘Bodybagz’ spoke out after he saw how American MMA fans treated his teammate from his country. At the time, he even used derogatory words. Since then, he has left that version of himself behind and now says he doesn’t want to be the “bad person” anymore. He credits his longtime girlfriend for helping him make this change.

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“Her name’s Ashlyn-she’s been my girlfriend for over six years,” Joe Pyfer said. “Thinking about marriage, family, and putting God at the center of everything, that’s what I feel like my true legacy is. Before, I thought fighting was everything. I didn’t know who I was outside of it. If you took this away from me back then, I probably would’ve self-destructed,” he finished.

In addition to his personal life, Pyfer also credits his teammates for improving his UFC career. He holds an impressive 7-1 record in his total UFC outings, and with their guidance, Joe Pyfer has outclassed top fighters like Israel Adesanya.

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“Literally worked it with one of the best grapplers in the world with Nicky Rodriguez and Jonavin Webb. I’m very grateful for them,” he added.

Now, 29-year-old Joe Pyfer sits at the peak of his UFC career. Who do you think he should face next in the division? Share your thoughts below.