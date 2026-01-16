Joe Pyfer Thanks Dana White for “Win-Win” Israel Adesanya Fight After Original UFC Plan Failed

For the UFC audience, Israel Adesanya‘s grand return was expected against an opponent with similar star power. The matchmaking talk revolved around familiar rematches like Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis. However, when Dana White announced that ‘The Last Stylebender’ would face surging contender Joe Pyfer in the UFC Seattle main event, everyone looked puzzled. Now, it turns out the former middleweight champion’s involvement was a last-minute decision.

According to ‘Bodybagz’, the UFC originally pitched him to face Paulo Costa for the event. But as ‘Borrachinha’ moved up from the middleweight division to fight undefeated contender Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327 in Miami, Dana White and co. changed the plans for Pyfer.

Joe Pyfer reveals how he got a fight against Israel Adesanya for UFC Seattle

“I would say probably about a month ago now. I was initially offered Paulo Costa. I loved that fight, it used to be one of my dream fights. But I think he pulls out of a lot of fights. He’s a big guy, and I’m glad to see that he’s going to 205 lbs. I think that’s a better fight for him, but yeah. I found out about a month ago. Originally, Paulo Costa, then it went in a different direction. Then they came back with the Izzy fight, and I was like, ‘Dude, absolutely,” the 29-year-old stated on The Ariel Helwani Show.

A scrap between Pyfer and Costa would have easily filled the Climate Pledge Arena. Two massive 185-pound hitters going at it sells itself. But the clash between the Nigerian-Kiwi and the Penn State native brings its own intrigue. Both possess high-level striking with very different approaches. At the same time, both fighters sit on completely different career paths.

‘Bodybagz’ is riding a three-fight winning streak, with two violent finishes along the way. Meanwhile, the former middleweight kingpin is in the middle of a three-fight skid. Still, there is no debate that Adesanya remains one of the greatest middleweights the division has ever seen. Because of that, Pyfer views the matchup as a win-win situation, as he prepares to face ‘The Last Stylebender.’

“You know, that’s a win-win. There’s no losing, no matter the result. And this is a life-changing moment for me. And he’s arguably, in my opinion, the best middleweight of all time. So, to have that fight, knowing that he doesn’t have much left, it’s an honor, man,” the #15-ranked middleweight added.

While the respect is clear, Pyfer also carries a reputation for putting opponents to sleep. And as fight night against Adesanya draws closer, he believes the legend could be the next name on that list.

‘Bodybagz’ threatens to knock out ‘The Last Stylebender’

In the UFC, Joe Pyfer has built a reputation around his frightening knockout power. Out of his six UFC wins, five have come by finish, with Kelvin Gastelum and Jack Hermansson being the only opponents to take him the distance. That track record leaves very little doubt about ‘Bodybagz’ ability to put opponents to sleep. And while he openly reveres ‘Izzy’ as the middleweight GOAT, he is not passing up the chance to flatline the legend in the UFC Seattle main event.

“I got this opportunity, and I’m absolutely bringing the heat. I’m going to try to be the first one to stop him in a really bad way. In a competitive way, and I hope we’re both healthy afterwards, but I have those capabilities over anyone in the division to really hurt someone where they don’t move. I’m just excited to test my skills,” Pyfer added in his interview with Ariel Helwani.

Israel Adesanya, of course, made a career out of slipping shots and making elite strikers miss. But ‘The Last Stylebender’ was brutally knocked out by his longtime rival Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Then, when it felt like only the Brazilian could crack his chin, Nassourdine Imavov shocked the world by icing him after a miscalculated move at UFC Saudi Arabia last year.

With the former two-time middleweight champion now stopped twice via knockout in his career, there is no reason to believe Pyfer’s touch of death cannot do the same. That said, can the Penn State native really break through the 185-pound legend’s ultra-polished skill set and laser-sharp striking? Let us know in the comments section below.