Joe Rogan & Fans Watch in Horror as Ilia Topuria Snubs 2 Contenders for Paddy Pimblett at UFC 317

Ilia Topuria promised violence, and he delivered in style. Just over two minutes into the UFC 317 main event, ‘El Matador’ sent Charles Oliveira crashing to the canvas with a thunderous combination. With that, he etched his name in history as the 10th two-division UFC champion. But it wasn’t the knockout that stole the night, it was what came after.

As fans rose to their feet in awe, Topuria took the mic with fire in his voice. “There’s a lot of p— in this arena… there is a blonde b—-,” he snapped, moments before Joe Rogan followed up with, “You’re talking about Paddy Pimblett?” The newly crowned lightweight champion didn’t hesitate as he shouted, “Come on you blonde b—-, if you want, bring that b—- here.”

And suddenly the focus shifted to not Justin Gaethje or Arman Tsarukyan, who were both watching the main event unfold. But to Paddy Pimblett. The moment quickly escalated as ‘The Baddy’ stepped into the cage and squared up with Topuria. A push followed, cameras snapped, and the UFC got the face-off it clearly wanted. But the snub left many stunned, especially with Tsarukyan and Gaethje both sitting Octagon-side.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It didn’t take long for Arman Tsarukyan to respond. He fired off on X with, “It was never supposed to be Charles. I can finish Ilia, simple as that. And he knows it too. That’s why he’s avoiding the real #1 contender.”

AD

Paddy Pimblett may be popular, but many believe he’s several fights away from real title contention. Meanwhile, Topuria’s brutal win over Oliveira, adding to his knockouts of Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, cements him as a destroyer of legends. So why is he chasing a grudge match instead of the toughest test? The fan response to Tsarukyan’s X post painted a picture of confusion mixed with concern as we take a look at what the MMA sphere had to say!

Arman Tsarukyan and fans left divided as Ilia Topuria puts Paddy Pimblett in his crosshairs after UFC 317

One fan wrote, “But you had your shot and missed it… now you gotta wait in line sadly.” They weren’t sympathetic to Arman Tsarukyan‘s frustration, pointing out that he failed to capitalize when it counted. At UFC 311, his supposed injury led to Renato Moicano getting a chance to take on Islam Makhachev for the title. And now, with Ilia Topuria picking ‘The Baddy’ as his next target, it looks like the ship might have sailed for Tsarukyan’s shot at glory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another fan offered a more balanced take, “Kind of agree. Paddy is an easier match-up for Ilia than you. But tonight’s performance of Ilia is unreal, and I’m not sure now who will win if you both locked up in the cage.” This user acknowledged Topuria’s dominance while recognizing that Tsarukyan still poses a serious stylistic threat. Despite the promotional direction, some fans are already imagining how a wrestling-heavy challenger would fare against ‘El Matador’. Perhaps that’s why he picked the Liverpool native instead? What do you think?

A different fan clapped back with cold numbers as they pointed out, “You couldn’t finish Charles illia did in 3 minutes”. It was a blunt reminder that when both men fought Oliveira, only Topuria got the job done. Even Justin Gaethje, another man who has now been left out in the cold due to Topuria and Pimblett’s impending clash, got submitted by ‘Do Bronx’ at UFC 274.

Another viewer pointed out, “You were nearly finished by Charles twice in a three-rounder. You were lucky by pulling your shorts down to get out of the first submission attempt.” Tsarukyan may have survived and secured a split decision win over the Brazilian. In contrast, Topuria kept the former champ from even getting started.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And then came a biting critique as one fan pointed out, “Arman we believe in you bud but you gotta fight somebody dude.” After his loss to ‘Do Bronx’, Tsarukyan hasn’t fought again. Add to that his UFC 311 weight miss controversy, and it’s clear that Topuria’s decision to push for a Paddy Pimblett fight might be in line with a section of fan sentiment.

In the end, Ilia Topuria may have just scored one of the biggest knockouts of the year, but it’s the aftermath that has divided the MMA world. While some see his callout of Paddy Pimblett as brilliant marketing, others view it as ducking real competition like Arman Tsarukyan or Justin Gaethje. With Tsarukyan on the sidelines and Gaethje left in the shadows, UFC 317 may have crowned a new king, but not everyone’s convinced he’s fighting the right war next. Do you think ‘El Matador’ played the game smart, or he’s just avoiding a storm? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!