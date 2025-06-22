Joe Rogan & Podcast Guest Break Silence on BJ Penn Arrest Amid Mental Health Struggles

BJ Penn‘s recent arrest and increasingly erratic behavior have sparked growing concern, but one platform that had previously remained quiet broke its silence this week. Joe Rogan, whose podcast frequently provides athletes a platform to talk, finally addressed the hard truth about the former UFC champion’s unraveling.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan and guest Big Jay Oakerson discussed the mental health issues that led to Penn’s frightening descent. “Do you guys not pay attention to the BJ Penn stuff?” Rogan asked on episode #2339, moving from usual banter to something more serious. “BJ Penn claims that his family are imposters, that someone has kidnapped his family and replaced them.”

That simple sentence pierced through the hubbub surrounding Penn’s legal woes, revealing what many fans have speculated but few insiders have dared to speak out about. Oakerson did not miss a beat. “Isn’t it funny when they hit with mania and manic stuff like that and bipolar with those kinds of things? They’re really textbook,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The comedian further added on the podcast, “A newfound thing in religion and being serious about it all of a sudden, like it’s always been that way. And weird. And they always have those things. That’s one of them too, like everyone’s fake. Everyone in my life has been replaced with somebody else.” While Oakerson spoke vaguely about manic symptoms, the specifics paralleled BJ’s current state.

AD

What they were unknowingly describing aligns with what mental health experts call Capgras delusional syndrome, a rare psychiatric disease in which people believe the ones around them have been replaced by similar imposters. In BJ’s case, this is not simply speculation; it is part of the court record.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 237-Penn vs Guida, May 11, 2019 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil BJ Penn red gloves reacts to fight against Clay Guida blue gloves during UFC 237 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports, 11.05.2019 21:30:58, 12689301, Clay Guida, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasonxdaxSilvax 12689301

Lorraine Shin, Penn’s mother, sought and was granted a restraining order after he allegedly claimed she “k*lled his family” and assumed her identity. The situation is not just terrible but also dangerous. Those close to him believe the cause may be chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a common side effect of long careers in violent sports.

However, despite the concern, Penn has repeatedly refused professional help or psychiatric evaluation, as his legal issues only get worse. And who is to be blamed for the situation? Did it all happen because of MMA?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

BJ Penn is a rare case despite MMA’s link to mental health issues

When a legend like BJ Penn goes spiraling downward, it’s easy to blame the sport. The violent nature of MMA, the repetitive head trauma, and the ethos of toughness all seem like breeding grounds for breakdowns. And, while there is growing awareness of the toll this sport has on mental health, Penn’s position is unique among even the worst-case scenarios.

Tony Ferguson is likely the closest public example—a man previously thought to be unbreakable who exhibited occasional signs of psychological discomfort. Ferguson’s interviews, public mishaps, and legal difficulties have all grabbed headlines, with many suspecting brain trauma as the fundamental cause. However, Ferguson’s world has not been broken in the same way that Penn’s has.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘El Cucuy’ continues to exhibit unpredictable behavior, paranoia, and mood swings, all of which are known to be associated with CTE. Penn has stumbled into something rarer and more dangerous. Capgras delusional syndrome is an extremely rare psychiatric illness overall, occurring in roughly 0.12% of the general population and approximately 1.3% of people with existing mental illnesses such as schizophrenia.

That’s what makes his case so disturbing. Capgras syndrome is uncommon among athletes who have suffered head trauma; it is at the far end of a spectrum that few ever reach. The majority of fighters with CTE exhibit sadness, memory loss, or anxiety. They rarely accuse their close ones of being an impostor. So, yes, MMA could have played a part. Regardless, Penn finds himself in troubled waters as his woes don’t seem to be going away anytime soon.