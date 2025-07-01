Joe Rogan and Podcast Guest Praise Johnny Depp–Al Pacino $124.9M Film in Emotional Exchange

Following his victory in the defamation case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has opted to step back from the public eye. Gradually and consistently, the cherished actor is making a comeback, stepping back into the spotlight after overcoming previous challenges. Earlier this year, Depp appeared focused on winning back the admiration of fans around the globe — and he’s certainly making strides in that direction. In April, the 62-year-old caught everyone off guard by revealing the first look at his upcoming film, Day Drinker.

Earlier this month, he surprised everyone by slipping back into his legendary Jack Sparrow costume — not for a movie, but during a casual moment on the Day Drinker set. During his downtime, Johnny Depp took the time to visit the Niño Jesús University Children’s Hospital in Madrid, showcasing a side of him that truly reflects his character. This wasn’t the first time he showed compassion for young patients.

Last year, during the San Sebastián Film Festival, the Cry-Baby star made a heartfelt visit to Donostia University Hospital, spreading joy and comfort to children who are bravely facing difficult challenges. It’s evident that Johnny Depp’s kindness has been a consistent part of his character.

Joe Rogan’s guest Joseph Pistone shares a heartfelt story about Johnny Depp

Throughout the years, Johnny Depp has delighted fans with unexpected visits to hospitals in cities like Paris, London, and Australia, frequently donning his iconic Captain Jack Sparrow attire to bring joy to children facing health challenges. His humility and warmth have garnered respect not just from fans but also from notable personalities — including former FBI Special Agent Joseph D. Pistone. Pistone, known for his daring infiltration of New York’s Bonanno crime family back in 1976 during a groundbreaking undercover mission, saw his incredible journey brought to life in Donnie Brasco — featuring Depp in the lead role alongside Al Pacino.

Appearing on episode #2343 of the Joe Rogan Experience, Pistone opened up about Johnny Depp’s portrayal and their real-life friendship. Though he admitted it felt “weird” seeing Depp play him on screen, what truly stood out was the personal impact the actor had on his life. With visible emotion, Pistone shared,

“He’s a great guy. I could cry, I’m telling you. I mean, what he’s done for my family—excuse me…I love him. He loved my wife…he just flew in, in January, to have dinner with my whole family—and my grandkids. Flew in from Spain. And my wife couldn’t make the dinner… So the next day, he went and spent almost five hours with her. Yeah, and then she passed away a little while after that. Yeah, he’s a great guy,” said Pistone.

Joseph Pistone’s undercover operation remains one of the most legendary missions in FBI history. Embedded for over five years within one of New York City’s most dangerous Italian crime families, Pistone risked his life daily under the alias Donnie Brasco. The movie Donnie Brasco depicted his story, with Johnny Depp playing him alongside Al Pacino. Depp’s performance earned widespread critical acclaim.

The film was both a commercial and critical success, grossing over $100 million at the global box office on a $35 million budget. It received glowing reviews and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Joe Rogan Reacted to Depp’s Legal Victory

Back in 2022, like millions across the globe, Joe Rogan tuned in live to witness the highly anticipated verdict in Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The podcaster, joined by UFC featherweight Aljamain Sterling on The Joe Rogan Experience, reacted in real-time to the outcome during a podcast episode.

The Fantastic beasts star had filed a $50 million suit against Heard, alleging that her false accusations of domestic abuse had irreparably damaged his reputation and career — including his removal from Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. After weeks of testimony and global media attention, the jury sided with Johnny Depp, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages. Depp later reduced the final settlement to $1 million, which he generously donated to charity. As the verdict came in, Joe Rogan exclaimed,

“Oh my God,” Joe Rogan gasped.“Crank it up. Crank it up. Oh my God, the Johnny Depp verdict — live!” “This is insane!” Sterling added. The camera captured their genuine reactions, with Rogan offering a raw, unfiltered opinion,“She’s so crazy. I feel like, look, I don’t want her to have to pay him money. I really don’t,” Rogan said matter-of-factly. “Cause I think that that lady’s broken and psychologically she’s so damaged.”

At 62, Johnny Depp is stepping back into the limelight with a subtle yet impactful presence. Fans are excited to witness his return to the spotlight, yet there’s an underlying feeling of melancholy — many have accepted the reality that he might not return to his iconic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow. In Hollywood, uncertainty is the only constant. Amidst the ongoing buzz, a surprising twist could alter the landscape entirely.