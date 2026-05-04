Joe Rogan Backs Sean Strickland With Mental Trap Warning to Khamzat Chimaev Ahead of UFC 328

Joe Rogan believes most people are underestimating Sean Strickland ahead of his title fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328. On paper, ‘Borz’ seems to be a nightmare opponent—unbeaten, dominating, and possibly the most dominant middleweight grappler. But the UFC commentator sees another war brewing before the cage door closes: a mental one.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And in that war, ‘Tarzan’ may already be making clean shots. Joe Rogan likened Sean Strickland’s constant trash talk to the psychological chaos Conor McGregor once unleashed on José Aldo ahead of UFC 194.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sean has talked so much s—,” Rogan said on JRE #2493. “He’s a wild dude, and that s— talking that he does is emotional warfare. It’s like what Conor used to do. What Conor did with Jose Aldo, he had him so f—– up before that fight; he was just so emotional.

“Aldo was a legend. Nobody talked s— about him. Everybody was terrified of him. By the time the fight happened, Aldo was just so worked up, and Conor was just super relaxed and smiling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago January 13, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 13: Sean Strickland L and Nassourdine Imavov R face-off following the official weigh-ins at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Vegas 67 – Strickland vs Imavov – Weigh-ins on January 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20230113_zsa_p175_064 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

According to Joe Rogan, Sean Strickland is doing something similar with Khamzat Chimaev, repeatedly pushing buttons so that the champion enters the bout emotionally charged rather than composed, something that already seems to be working.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a fighter as explosive and aggressive as ‘Borz,’ that could matter more than people realize. But the JRE host’s argument goes beyond mind games. He made it clear that ‘Tarzan’ is more than just a loud underdog; he is a legitimate former world champion with one of the most difficult striking styles to solve in the sport.

“Strickland is one of the best fighters on planet Earth,” he continued on his podcast. “Strickland is a legitimate world champion; he’s accustomed to five rounds, he’s got phenomenal cardio, and he’s one of the hardest guys to hit in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Listen to me as an expert; allegedly, he’s got some of the best takedown defense in the game and underrated grappling. Strickland has a legit chance… I’m telling you he can win.”

Joe Rogan does not claim Khamzat Chimaev is now vulnerable—far from it. He publicly described him as the best grappler at 185 pounds. But his message was simple: if Strickland can survive early, frustrate him mentally, and drag him into deep waters, this may become the toughest test ‘Borz’ has ever faced—and possibly the night his flawless record finally cracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

But till then, Sean Strickland will equally have to keep his composure, because if you ask him, fans will find him in handcuffs even before the two square off on fight night.

Sean Strickland may break UFC’s extra security measures ahead of the Khamzat Chimaev clash

For all of Joe Rogan’s talk about emotional warfare, there is another side to the coin: control. Because, while Sean Strickland may be trying to get into Khamzat Chimaev‘s head, he is also walking a dangerous line, as the chaos he creates might consume fight week itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

And from the sounds of it, ‘Tarzan’ has no intention of dialing anything back, no matter how many extra layers of protection the UFC puts in place.

“The UFC is trying to limit my interactions with the dog,” Strickland wrote on X. “Listen, I will say this now. I will not be controlled by a third-world dog. If I find there is unequal treatment between our camps, I will walk to the lobby and wait for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Control your w— or don’t. I don’t care. Let the chips fall where they may; this is America.”

Further responding to a fan who posted that the build is already intense, ‘Tarzan’ did not hold back as he made a massive claim.

“Fight week will be in handcuffs,” he tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is why UFC 328 feels so volatile. ‘Borz’ seems amused, even welcoming the chaos because it builds up the fight without requiring him to say much at all. But Sean Strickland is the type of fighter who feeds on chaos and is rarely concerned about where the line is drawn.

If Joe Rogan is right, chaos could become a weapon within the cage. But first, ‘Tarzan’ may have to make it through fight week without proving his own prediction true—and without giving the UFC’s security team the hardest assignment in the promotion’s history.