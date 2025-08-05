Joe Rogan Becomes New Media Target as False Narratives Emerge Around His Life Choices & Friends

Leaving behind a place you’ve called home for years is never easy. But when the weight of politics and declining living conditions becomes too heavy, sometimes the decision is made for you. That’s exactly what happened to Joe Rogan. In 2020, after just one trip to Austin, Texas, the multimillionaire podcaster packed his bags and left California behind, drawn by what he described as a greater sense of freedom. But is he forcing people to follow his exact route, and especially his friends? One of Rogan’s close friends, Brendan Schaub, is currently settled in Austin, Texas, which has raised concerns among the fans about him affecting his choice.

According to the 2023 U.S. Census, a staggering 94,000 Californians relocated to Texas that year alone, making it the top destination. Among Texas cities, Austin has emerged as a particularly popular landing spot. Known for its vibrant art and music scene, it stands out from the rest of the cities. Schaub made the move to Austin, lured by a mix of practical and creative incentives. From lower taxes to a booming entertainment scene, the Texas capital has become an appealing new home for talents like Schaub. But is the 42-year-old influenced by the UFC color commentator? It seems he doesn’t quite like the idea.

Schaub and Bryan Callen recently took to their ‘ The Fighter and The Kid’ podcast. During one of the sections, there was a quote shared from the Bro Bible.com article, “Collection Of Quotes From Podcasters/Comedians Who Were Influenced By Joe Rogan To Move To Texas Seem To Suggest They Hate It”. In that article, Schaub gave some statements which read as, “I miss my community and my routine. Austin is no LA,”. Is that really the case with the former UFC heavyweight fighter? Well, he made it clear that this was not exactly the case and blamed them for making a headline out of it.

While speaking to Callen, he said, “That was week one of me moving here. Literally the first podcast. Well, hold on before we get to Shane and Tim. I’ve seen these quotes. These are them being silly. These are these guys being silly. For them to create a f..ng headline out of that, it is stupid.” Schaub is currently enjoying a new beginning in Austin, Texas, and is looking to get settled. But why exactly did he decide to move on from California? Was Joe Rogan really the main reason behind it? Let us find out about it below.

Brendan Schaub makes it clear that Joe Rogan wasn’t the reason for his move

One of the biggest reasons for Schaub to make a move was when the California wildfires ripped through the region in early 2025. During an episode of his podcast, Extra Thiccc, Brendan Schaub opened up about the wildfires and shared a personal stroke of luck. Speaking candidly with his listeners, he revealed that his home had narrowly escaped damage, not because of any barrier or firefighting effort, but simply due to a shift in the wind. He said, “The entire valley isn’t up in flames, is because the Santa Ana winds always run towards the ocean. That’s why you see the Palisades Malibu burning down so fast because the Santa Ana winds are going, it starts above them and then flies the fu–ing down to the ocean. That’s why it’s so bad over there.”

However, the main reason Schaub decided to make a move was because of the political chaos on the West Coast. The former UFC fighter didn’t hold back as he criticized what he sees as gross mismanagement by state leaders. In his view, California’s decision to defund essential services—like water reservoirs and fire departments—is nothing short of reckless, especially in a region that’s no stranger to devastating wildfires. He added, “I’d be lying if I didn’t say this is the hardest I’ve ever thought about leaving California. I’m fu–ing sick of it, man. It’s run by complete morons.”

Schaub confessed that, for a time, he thought he'd remain planted in California—even as good pals like Theo Von and Joe Rogan hit the road. Even as his close-knit crew chased after better opportunities, he clung to the belief that fortunes could shift in his favor. However, the recent wildfires appear to have been the last nail in the coffin for Schaub. The wreckage, along with what he perceives as persistent political blunders, has turned his outlook upside down. He further added, "incompetent government political officials."

