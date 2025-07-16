Joe Rogan Branded “American Treasure” After Emotional Confession Draws UFC World’s Support

Joe Rogan currently stands as a $200M worth individual, but his journey began with many struggles. His childhood was enveloped in toxicity, with his biological father committing domestic violence. The situation ultimately led to his parents’ separation when he was just 5 years old. Money was scarce, and Rogan even had to work as a paperboy at one point. Things got worse when he became a target of bullying, which eventually pushed him into the world of martial arts.

On episode #2245 of the JRE, the UFC color commentator said, “We were always moving to new neighborhoods. Nobody really hurt me, but I got pushed around a little, like teenage boys do to each other. Didn’t like it. I was terrified of conflict because I didn’t know how to handle it.” With no experience in martial arts, it was only natural for him to be scared. And thus, he began fighting when he was only 15 years old.

Rogan got a chance to reflect back on his early struggles during a recent appearance on The Ultimate Human Podcast. In the trailer to the podcast that Gary Brecka shared on Instagram, Rogan can be heard saying, “I was really in a bind when I was young, because I was like, ‘What am I gonna do with my life?’ From the time I was 15 till I was 21, all I did was compete.”

Brecka then pointed to Rogan’s buddies, who pushed him into comedy. But even his journey into comedy wasn’t a cake walk. He said, “Everybody was like, ‘What are you doing?’ And then, open mic night, I was probably more scared going on stage the first time than anything I’d ever done, including fighting.”

Rogan continued, “It was terrible. The values that I have for real. Not to be supported by a bunch of businesses that are trying to push these things because they’re going to profit.” He further questioned, “Is it because you really care about people? Or is it because you’re reaping massive profits?” Following this, Brecka gave a shoutout to the ‘Make America Healthy Again’ movement.

Soon after the trailer to the podcast episode went live on Instagram, the fighting community praised Joe Rogan in the comments. Let’s see what the fans had to say.

Fans shower praise for Joe Rogan as he shares his emotional story with Gary Brecka

Like him or hate him, Joe Rogan weathered early adversity to get where he is today. Whether you agree with him or not, you can’t deny the successes he’s had, going from nothing to one of the biggest podcasters and media personalities today. One fan claimed, “Joe is absolutely an American treasure.” Another fan commented, “You are the real GOAT. You are the IT factor.” Rogan is amongst the few who went from rags to riches with a storyline worthy of making a movie on. One of the comments highlighted his work with Fear Factor. It read, “This guy is a legend I absolutely loved him on fear factor 🔥👏❤️.”

In his 20s, the JRE host struggled for stability. But it was in 1994 (when he was 26 years old) that he received his first six-figures. That was the moment that propelled him further. He got to work in TV shows like NewsRadio, Fear Factor, and, of course, as a commentator in the UFC. One fan weighed in on his mindset and wrote, “Brilliant. It takes a solid mind and strong heart to start speaking up. It a hamster wheel we need to get off @joerogan 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼♥️.”

The interview succeeded in catching the fans’ attention. One fan even claimed, “I follow Joe for this, not for politics🙌.” Meanwhile, another fan commented, “Love to see Joe in this light…great interview guys. ❤️.”

Even though Rogan began his journey as a comic in the 80s, he has yet to make a name for himself as a funny guy, at least for hardcore comedy fans. Take his Netflix special Burn the Boats for example. Fans thought it was an outdated topic with references from the COVID-19 pandemic.

One fan reflected on Rogan as a comedian and wrote, “Can I be honest? I love joe Rogan but as a comedian he is Not funny.” Another took note of his tears and wrote, “I can’t stand to see Joe cry!!! Love that dude immensely!!! He had so many opportunities to sell out and he hasn’t. ❤️🙌.” What are your thoughts on Rogan as a comic?