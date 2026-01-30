Joe Rogan Breaks Silence on Golden Globes Podcast Snub With Unexpected $500 Twist

Joe Rogan didn’t lose a trophy at the Golden Globes because he never even entered the race! That’s the part he says people keep missing as headlines swirl around the inaugural “Best Podcast” award and the absence of The Joe Rogan Experience from the nominee list.

And according to Rogan, the reason had nothing to do with nerves, competition, or industry politics. It came down to a $500 submission fee and a line he wasn’t willing to cross. The Golden Globes introduced a podcast category for the first time this year, a move meant to signal how far the medium has come. Rogan, whose show has dominated podcast charts for years, was eligible based on listenership data.

But when the nomination list dropped, his name wasn’t on it. During the JRE Episode #2445, the host of the show addressed the situation as he said, “They asked me to submit to be nominated for the Golden Globes, and you had to pay $500. And the $500 is like for paperwork or whatever. I said, ‘No.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rogan wasn’t done yet, as he further added, “I just know that I didn’t submit. I don’t want to be a part of that. I don’t care. You’re just a group of people that just decide, all of a sudden, that you’re going to give an award out? ‘I get a trophy’? F— off!”

That line cuts straight to how Joe Rogan views success in podcasting. For him, validation doesn’t come from a panel in tuxedos or a televised ceremony. It comes from numbers, and those numbers are hard to argue with. The Joe Rogan Experience has been the No. 1 podcast on Spotify for five straight years. It even topped Apple Podcasts and YouTube rankings in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an ecosystem where attention is currency, Rogan isn’t just competing, he’s setting the pace. That’s why the idea of paying to be considered didn’t sit right with him.

The Golden Globes ultimately awarded the first-ever podcast trophy to Amy Poehler for Good Hang, beating out nominees like SmartLess, Call Her Daddy, Armchair Expert, The Mel Robbins Podcast, and NPR’s Up First. It was a solid lineup, filled with massive names and established audiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But Joe Rogan wasn’t watching from home, thinking about what might’ve been. He had already checked out and was probably busy wondering how Paddy Pimblett survived Justin Gaethje’s onslaught at UFC 324!

Joe Rogan was left stunned at Paddy Pimblett’s toughness after UFC 324

As UFC 324 wrapped up, Joe Rogan sounded far more animated talking about Paddy Pimblett’s survival than anything happening on an awards stage. And honestly, how could he not? Pimblett didn’t just lose to Justin Gaethje; he absorbed one of the most sustained beatings of his career and stayed upright!

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching cageside, the veteran commentator was stunned less by Gaethje’s win and more by what Pimblett managed to endure. Gaethje came out with no patience, no feeling-out process, and no brakes. As Rogan put it, “From the opening bell, he didn’t fight tactically.”

Rogan’s point was simple: this wasn’t the smarter, more measured Gaethje we’ve seen lately. He said the American lightweight usually balances chaos with tactics, but this time there was none of that. No checking leg kicks, no patience, no feeling things out, just walking forward and throwing bombs from the opening bell like he was trying to take ‘The Baddy’s head off immediately.

However, while Gaethje’s approach may have been reckless, Pimblett’s durability turned the fight into something else entirely. Joe Rogan put it perfectly as he added, “I mean, what a chaotic main event. Look, the chin of Paddy Pimblet needs to be studied by science. Incredible!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps that’s why the Golden Globes snub barely registered for him. He doesn’t need a statue to validate a podcast that’s been No. 1 for years, just like he doesn’t need a scorecard to recognize when he’s watching something extraordinary unfold in the Octagon!