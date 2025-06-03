Joe Rogan, Bruce Buffer Snubbed as Conor McGregor Choses 42 YO Heartthrob as the Voice of UFC

Who comes to mind when you hear “the voice of the UFC”? Joe Rogan? Bruce Buffer? Maybe even Dana White? Most fans would pick from these three legends—but what if someone else is quietly rising to claim that title? Surprised? So was everyone when Conor McGregor, the former double champ, dismissed them all. According to him, none of these icons is the real voice of the UFC. His pick? Now that might just blow your mind.

Dana White, Joe Rogan, and Bruce Buffer have been part of the promotion since day one. With over thirty years of unparalleled service, and after witnessing hundreds of pay-per-views and fights, Rogan’s classic commentary and Buffer’s iconic ‘It’s timeeeeeeee!‘ have become the defining voices of the promotion — but not for Conor McGregor.

For Conor McGregor, the voice of the UFC is none other than heartthrob Laura Sanko. The 42-year-old took to her Instagram handle to upload a video in which she appreciated McGregor for his thoughtful gift, “3 Am. Wake up in Vegas, got home, regrouped, well-dressed up. I’m headed to a charity gala tonight. But let me tell you something. I had a special treat in the mail when I got home.”

She further added, “Thank you so much [Conor McGregor]. I need to find something to celebrate now!” Conor McGregor released his line of cigars back in March, and now, UFC commentator and analyst Laura Sanko got her hands on a pack while she was in Las Vegas for a charity event. The video was later reshared by McGregor on his story with a caption that read, “The voice of the @UFC”.

Why did the former UFC champ gift his cigars to the UFC commentator? Well, it might have been part of a promotional tactic—or just a thoughtful gift. Who knows? What we do know is that, aside from his other business ventures, Conor McGregor might also be interested in OnlyFans

Conor McGregor is in serious talks to have a stake in OnlyFans

Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon might take some time; however, the former UFC double champion appears to be focused on expanding his business empire from the grassroots level. In a recent update, McGregor has shown interest in acquiring a significant stake in the adult streaming site OnlyFans, which is currently up for sale.

After the sale news broke, Conor McGregor took to his Instagram handle to upload a story, which read, “I am in serious talks to buy this.” Despite its impressive financials, there are notable concerns surrounding this acquisition. For the fiscal year ending November 2023, OnlyFans reported an impressive $1.3 billion in revenue and a pre-tax profit of $658 million. The platform, which operates on a subscription model, disbursed approximately $6.6 billion to its content creators while retaining 20% in commissions.

So, now you might wonder—where’s the problem if the financials are strong? Well, the issue lies in the fact that its adult content is the main source of revenue, and many countries are taking steps to limit the influence of OnlyFans or even ban it entirely. Conor McGregor is pushing forward to take a stake in the $8 billion entity, but will he be able to? That’s the question. Regardless, what are your thoughts on McGregor’s gift to Lauro Sanko? State your opinion in the comments below.