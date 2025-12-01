Joe Rogan Called “Shell Of His Former Self” After Latest Remarks On Climate Change

Increased carbon dioxide equates to a green society. These are not our words, but the illustrious podcaster Joe Rogan‘s. Often known for his commentary on the UFC, Rogan has built an extensive platform on credibility and trust. But how much of that does he harness with his ‘climate change is a hoax’ agenda?

Rogan has found himself in the heat for his controversial stance on matters with little backing. But the issue of global warming is not one to have opinions on without scientific grounds, like arguing who’s the GOAT of MMA. Although Rogan frequently employs science gurus on his podcasts, people can’t help but criticize the influencer for his biased views.

Reddit fired up over Joe Rogan’s climate change misinformation

In episode #2418, Rogan welcomed Brit Modern Wisdom podcaster, Chris Williamson, covering a range of topics from the economy to mental health. They also grazed over climate change issues, ruling them out as a constructed apocalypse rather than a real emergency. That didn’t go unnoticed by one Reddit user, who called Rogan’s words “bulls***” and intolerable to listen to.

Rogan began by bringing up the Netflix movie ‘Don’t Look Up’ while actively refuting its claims on climate change, as the Redditor explained. Moreover, Williamson described a “Cassandra” situation, commenting that the alarms raised are too early in the current climatic scene. That didn’t sit well with the Redditor, who exclaimed:

“Joe espouses whacky claims, uses false and under qualified “experts” to tell him he’s right, then uses his show as a bullhorn to amplify them to his audience,” they wrote. “(he got me back when he first came on) but now he can’t even get 10 minutes into the podcast without doing something like this,” they added on Rogan’s increasingly radical opinions.

The Joe Rogan subreddit post garnered mixed reactions, although most agreed. One Redditor and dedicated listener of his podcast commented, “As a [long-time] Joe supporter and as someone that gets annoyed with the bashing around here.. I gotta agree. He’s a shell of his former self and doesn’t really question things anymore,” they wrote.

Another user agreed, commenting, “Agreed. Used to love the dude but he lost his mind a hot minute ago, it’s sad to see how his principles have dwindled.” Well, as it appears, Rogan is starting to lose appeal to numerous long-time listeners, especially on more critical platforms like Reddit. But are the comments coming out of the blue? Not really.

Joe Rogan black sheep among climate experts for misleading listeners

The podcaster hasn’t been particularly a favorite in the political sphere for his distinguished opinions. From skepticism surrounding COVID-19 vaccines to some of his political stances, Rogan has been widely controversial with his podcast. The allegations by Yale Climate Connections hit the hardest.

Rogan has called climate ‘hysteria’ to be an industry built on fear to profit from. “Well, there’s certainly ideology that’s connected to climate science. And then there’s certainly corporations that are invested in this, this prospect of green energy and the concept of green energy, and they’re profiting off of it and pushing these different things, whether it be electric car mandates or whatever it is,” he claimed.

Yale Climate Connections doesn’t quite agree with his opinions, debunking his misleading theories in a dedicated article. They call out Rogan employing “fake experts” to position his theories as scientifically approved. Moreover, cherry-picking lines from studies to suit his claims, Rogan has perpetuated claims that even experts he cites don’t agree on.

“The reality is that the Earth’s temperature has never been static,” Rogan said. “It’s always been up and down.” He also claimed that the Earth has gone through periods of much warmer climate, and that the planet was in a “cooling period.” He cited a graph published by the Science journal. However, co-author of the study, Jessica Tierney, was quick to call out his interpretation as dumb.

She explained that while our planet has gone through warmer phases, humans evolved in a relatively cooler period, which we are now threatening: “Now we are rapidly warming it up and putting life on this planet in danger.” Looks like he’s never been popular with his climate change theories, and now Redditors are jumping on the wagon.