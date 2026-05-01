Joe Rogan Calls Out Donald Trump’s Financial Tactics After $12B Wipeout: “It’s Legal — but It’s Crazy”

Lately, Joe Rogan, who has long been a Donald Trump ally, has been making headlines for criticizing how he is handling the war in Iran. And now, the longtime UFC color commentator has turned his attention to Trump’s cryptocurrency venture, the ‘Trump Coin,’ which has seen extreme market volatility.

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On Wednesday, Rogan welcomed comic Brian Simpson on his JRE podcast. The pair got to talking about the soldier who kidnapped Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela, making $400,000 from allegedly betting on the mission’s success. This prompted Simpson to reveal that he thought one of Trump’s sons had made the bet because they are obsessed with making money.

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“Trump [doesn’t] leave [any] crumbs on the table,” Simpson joked. “He’s like, ‘I need all this bread. I’m on the way out, and I still need this bread.’”

This comment appears to have reminded Rogan of Trump’s cryptocurrency coin. The coin had been launched mere three days before Donald Trump became president for a second term.

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“I mean, think about that coin, the Trump coin. That’s crazy. That’s crazy,” Rogan added. “It’s legal — but it’s crazy. And the Melania coin…”

“If you [are] buying any celebrity’s coins,” Simpson jumped in before Rogan could finish. “You deserve to lose your money.”

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Imago Donald Trump plays catch – Washington United States President Donald J. Trump plays catch with Mariano Rivera, the MLB Hall of Fame Closer from the Yankees, to mark the Opening Day of the Major League Baseball Season on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on July 23, 2020. Credit: Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP Washington District of Columbia United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 36_T0A9672 YurixGripasx cnpphotos177494

Rogan, of course, asked his producer, Jamie Vernon, to see how the Trump Coin has performed. After learning that the coin had wiped out roughly $12 billion in market capitalization from its peak, Rogan became curious about what the coin was worth now.

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“Let me ask this: what is it worth now?” Rogan asked.

Vernon, of course, enlightened him by revealing that it now costs roughly $2, so Rogan provided a bleak assessment for people who failed to get out early.

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“Now you’re f—ked,” Rogan said during the podcast.

Simpson chimed in, suggesting anyone who didn’t get out early is now better off holding on to the coin and hoping the coin moves up in value one more time.

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“Somebody must’ve made a ton of loot, right?” Rogan asked. “They had to.”

Despite what appears to be tensions between Rogan and Trump, the two men met at UFC 327 and had a fairly publicized exchange. Rogan later revealed that they weren’t on bad terms. Instead, they were discussing Rogan’s push to make it easier for people in America to use the psychoactive drug ibogaine.

A week later, Donald Trump signed an executive order, which eased restrictions on psychedelic research. Joe Rogan was even impressed with how fast things came together and praised the president. He told reporters that the research had been stalled by laws passed during the Richard Nixon administration.

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In any case, if you were curious about the ‘Trump Coin’ and how it wiped out roughly $12 billion, that’s a crazy ride.

Trump Coin’s journey from $1.21 to $75 and back down to roughly $2

When the coin was launched in January last year on the Solana Blockchain, it cost roughly $1.21. Some sources even reported that the cost was even lower. There were 1 billion tokens, with only 200 million initially in circulation, and the rest were held by Trump-affiliated entities.

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Within days, the price surged dramatically, reportedly hitting $73–$75 at one point. Reports indicated that the market capitalization reached around $14–15 billion due to hype and frenzy in the market. The trading volumes were enormous, and billions changed hands quickly.

But this hype didn’t last very long. By March, the coin had lost over 80% of its value from the peak. And the market cap dropped to around $2.48–2.7 billion, losing approximately $12 billion. The people who didn’t exit early and decided to hold on lost even more money.

By early 2026, the price had fallen further to the $2.3–2.5 range. And the market cap is around $550–600 million. It’s down over 95–96% from its January 2025 all-time high of $73.43.

It appears Joe Rogan has realized that becoming President of the United States can be a lucrative opportunity for both the president and people in his good graces. But did you invest in the coin?