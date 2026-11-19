Ilia Topuria once envisioned conquering the lightweight division and then challenging Islam Makhachev for triple-champ glory. But after the Georgian Spaniard suffered a brutal defeat against Justin Gaethje at the UFC White House in June, that vision not only took a massive hit but unraveled entirely, with questions emerging about his future in the 155-pound division. Even Joe Rogan feels that Topuria’s quest in the lightweight division might just not be the right move for him.

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On Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show #189 with Tommy McMillen, the UFC color commentator suggested that Ilia Topuria should move back to featherweight.

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“That motherf—er dials everything in for a fight. He just never has been in the trenches with a guy (like Gaethje). First of all, Gaethje is bigger than him, like quite a bit bigger. Gaethje is a big guy; he’s a big 55, and Ilia is not. That’s a factor, too. He probably should be 45. At 45, you know, he is a motherf—er.”

“At 55, it’s like some of those guys when. I mean, you know as much as anybody that there’s a difference. Seems like it’s only 10 pounds, but it’s not. Because it’s guys who can never make 145, and they are cutting barely down to 55, and they are huge.”

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Joe Rogan casting doubt over Ilia Topuria’s future at lightweight isn’t a knock on the Georgian-Spaniard’s skills. The longtime color commentator’s point centers on his perception that Topuria isn’t adequately sized for the division, which could blunt his knockout power. Rogan firmly believes that ‘El Matador’ won’t face those problems at featherweight and advised him to move back down.

Though the 59-year-old’s point has some substance behind it, the actual picture is a little more complex.

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Topuria’s move to lightweight followed his knockouts of two divisional greats, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, at 145 pounds. Indeed, the Georgian-Spaniard was very open about his double-champion aspirations, but another factor also majorly impacted his move to 155 pounds: his weight cut.

Right before making his permanent lightweight move, Topuria reflected on his grueling weight cut at featherweight and admitted that it was sheer suffering.

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“When you’re cutting weight, and you can’t eat or drink water, you don’t care about any material things,” Topuria told ESPN Deportes. “If they give you this little glass of water and say, ‘You can drink this, and it won’t increase your weight,’ I’ll give you whatever it takes in that moment.

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“I’m so low. I feel terrible. It’s like sitting naked in the middle of the street. I feel terrible, so I didn’t want to suffer anymore, and I didn’t want to go through that.”

The 29-year-old eventually vacated his featherweight belt and defeated Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in 2025 to hoist the lightweight belt. With that, Topuria cemented his standing in the lightweight division.

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Even so, Rogan is not alone in thinking that Topuria might be undersized for the lightweight division.

Justin Gaethje also admitted that Topuria could be too small for lightweights. Also, Dustin Poirier echoed the same opinion about the former champion and advised him to drop back to the featherweight division.

But the question still lingers: is Topuria actually undersized compared to the other lightweights?

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Is Joe Rogan right to call Ilia Topuria undersized compared to other lightweights?

Ilia Topuria’s walk-around weight for the UFC White House fight was never revealed, but he reportedly weighed around 180 lbs against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. On the flip side, Justin Gaethje reportedly weighed a similar 180 pounds for his fight against ‘El Matador’ at the White House.

If we consider that Topuria weighed a similar amount against Gaethje, the gap in weight shouldn’t be too significant. However, where the Georgian-Spaniard falls short is in the overall physical attributes of the lightweight division.

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Topuria stands 5 feet 7 inches tall with a 69-inch reach. On the other hand, contenders like Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Paddy Pimblett generally stand around 5’10” with a reach of over 70 inches.

A fighter with a smaller stature can hold an advantage, especially when exchanging blows in the pocket. But a fighter with a bigger reach and height advantage can dictate the fight from a distance.

Justin Gaethje used his jab to keep his distance, then battered Topuria with his well-timed uppercuts at the White House.

This is where Topuria can run into similar problems against other lightweights like Pimblett, Gaethje, and others. Tsarukyan is another fighter standing 5 feet 7 inches, a height similar to Topuria’s. However, the Armenian has a longer 72-inch reach.

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In that case, if the former two-division champion goes back to featherweight, he would end up facing fighters like Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev, who don’t hold those same physical advantages. So, his power would translate better in the 145-pound division.

Joe Rogan’s concern for Topuria makes perfect sense. But the Georgian-Spaniard is also the man who knocked out Charles Oliveira. So, he likely won’t make the switch until he feels he doesn’t belong in the division.

In fact, Ilia Topuria confirmed that he’s eyeing his comeback from April 2027 onwards, and his next opponent could be Paddy Pimblett. That again signals Topuria’s immediate future lies with the lightweight division.