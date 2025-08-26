Joe Rogan Cheers Mark Zuckerberg With Stress Reliever to Run $1.89 Trillion Meta Empire

For celebrities, maintaining peak physical fitness and mental well-being increasingly means embracing martial arts like Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ). Once the realm of professional fighters, BJJ has surged in popularity among A-list Hollywood stars. Actors such as Keanu Reeves and Tom Hardy, famed for their action roles, have adopted the discipline, occasionally stepping into competitions.

For them, however, martial arts extend beyond strength and skill—they foster personal growth, focus, and inner calm. Originally developed for self-defense and competitive grappling, BJJ now offers holistic conditioning for both body and mind, making it appealing to a wider audience, including Mark Zuckerberg.

Joe Rogan reveals the secret to Mark Zuckerberg’s mental edge

Even some of the world’s most influential business leaders have taken notice. Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, for example, reportedly practice BJJ to sharpen resilience, focus, and discipline. While Musk’s rank remains undisclosed, Zuckerberg earned a blue belt after beginning training during the coronavirus pandemic.

Observers say his dedication to BJJ helped shape the mindset that underpins Meta’s $1.89 trillion valuation. UFC commentator and lifelong martial artist Joe Rogan praised Zuckerberg’s commitment in a viral social media clip from episode #2255.

“There’s no better stress reliever in the world than jujitsu or martial arts,” declared Joe Rogan. “There’s no better—you leave there feeling like the kindest person in the world. You get all of your aggressions out of your system. And it’s a phenomenal stress reliever, because regardless of what you’re going through day-to-day with Facebook, Meta, and all the different projects you have going on…”

Yet, the Meta CEO hasn’t confined himself to just training; at one point, he was “dead serious” about stepping into the UFC, even entertaining a potential showdown with Elon Musk at the Colosseum following their social media sparring. That bout never materialized, and in late 2023, Mark Zuckerberg’s anticipated MMA debut was further postponed after he tore his ACL during a sparring session.

Zuckerberg talks future fights and training in martial arts

Mark Zuckerberg has been sharpening his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills under coach Dave Camarillo at Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu in San Jose, California. Yet, his focus extends far beyond BJJ—Zuckerberg has immersed himself in the wider world of combat sports. In addition to preparing for BJJ competitions, he trains alongside MMA stars like Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, occasionally appearing at events as a cornerman or spectator.

In May 2024, Zuckerberg won gold and silver medals at a local BJJ tournament, competing under his blue belt rank—an achievement that drew widespread attention online and validated his growing seriousness in the sport. Clips of those matches trended heavily on Reddit and X, with fans praising his composure under pressure.

In 2024, Mark Zuckerberg partnered with UFC president Dana White to integrate Meta AI into the promotion’s ranking and grading systems, including the highly scrutinized pound-for-pound lists. This collaboration not only strengthens Meta’s footprint in sports technology but also hints at the possibility of Zuckerberg stepping into the MMA arena in the future.

Industry insiders have noted that the AI partnership could also pave the way for more immersive fan experiences through Meta’s VR platform, Horizon Worlds. White hinted during interviews that VR-driven fight simulations could become part of UFC Fight Pass, potentially linking Zuckerberg’s two worlds—tech and combat sports—more closely than ever before.

On his combat sports ambitions, Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan: “I want to… And I think I probably will, but we’ll see. 2025 is going to be a very busy year on the AI side. The idea of having a competition—you really need to get into the headspace of ‘I’m going to fight someone this week.’ I need to figure this out because, with everything going on in AI, I’m not sure how I’ll carve out a week or two to fully enter that mindset. It’s good training, and I would like to fight at some point.”

Fans online continue to speculate about possible opponents should Zuckerberg compete. Reddit threads and X polls frequently mention Logan Paul, Nate Diaz, or even a lower-tier UFC newcomer as realistic first-fight options. Others argue that an exhibition bout, similar to celebrity boxing cards, might better suit him—balancing spectacle with safety. This bubbling fan chatter reflects how seriously the MMA community is beginning to take Zuckerberg’s combat sports journey.

Balancing the demands of leading a trillion-dollar company with the rigors of MMA, the 41-year-old CEO faces a unique challenge. Could Mark Zuckerberg realistically step into the Octagon, and if so, who would make for a compelling matchup? Share your thoughts and predictions below.