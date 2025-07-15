Joe Rogan Comes to Dana White’s Rescue Amid Petition to Fire UFC CEO Before White House Fight

For more than three decades, the UFC has transformed from a struggling, debt-ridden venture into a global billion-dollar powerhouse. Dana White’s relentless leadership has driven the UFC to become the premier sports promotion in the world. For 24 years, White has steered the organization through its highest peaks and most challenging lows. Even after its acquisition by TKO Holdings, it’s clear the UFC still depends heavily on White’s vision and authority, especially when it comes to managing volatile stars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones.

Now in its 32nd year, the UFC has completed an extraordinary 31-year journey, establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing sports on the planet. Its influence continues to spread into markets once dominated by legacy entertainment giants like WWE. Dana White’s impact on the promotion has not only shaped the sport’s modern identity but also earned respect from fans and industry veterans alike, including his close friend and longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who recently spoke out in praise of White’s leadership and legacy.

Joe Rogan defends Dana White amid UFC criticism.

“Running this company is not for the faint of heart, there’s a lot of pressure,” Joe Rogan once told Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, pointing to Dana White’s intense leadership style—one that has undeniably fueled the UFC’s meteoric rise. Yet over the past year, White has found himself under increasing criticism, largely centered on Jon Jones, who has effectively stalled the UFC heavyweight division by remaining inactive, despite the presence of interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Then, just last month, Dana White dropped a bombshell: Jon Jones had called him, vacated the title, and announced his retirement, leaving fans both stunned and frustrated. That frustration quickly escalated into an online petition, with outraged supporters now rallying to demand White’s removal from the UFC.

Amid the backlash, Joe Rogan once again came to Dana White’s defense. During a recent appearance with Gary Brecka on YouTube, the podcaster praised White’s no-nonsense approach, saying, “He’s an awesome dude. I love him to death. He’s just a great guy—and the perfect guy to be at the head of such a chaotic sport, because the sport is so crazy. It’s like you need a maniac at the helm….he doesn’t give a fuck. He doesn’t. He has real ‘fuck you’ money…. Because the only reason to have it is to be able to do whatever you want.”

Meanwhile, the online petition calling for Dana White’s removal has already garnered over 2,726 signatures. Still, his ousting appears far-fetched. White remains one of the most powerful figures in American sports, backed by deep-rooted relationships with influential names like President Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk. With such elite support, White continues to expand his vision.

White hails Joe Rogan as a pillar of the UFC broadcast team.

Long before Dana White took the reins of the UFC, Joe Rogan was already involved with the promotion. He started his journey conducting backstage interviews, quietly learning the ropes of a sport still finding its identity. But everything changed when White brought Rogan into the spotlight, giving him a front-row seat as a commentator. From that point on, the Austin native became the trusted voice of UFC pay-per-view broadcasts.

Despite juggling a packed schedule with his popular podcast and other ventures, Joe Rogan remains a regular presence at major UFC events. And he’s not going anywhere—at least not while Dana White is still running the show. As per his contract. The bond between them goes far beyond business—it’s built on mutual trust and shared history. Together, they’ve helped shape the UFC over the past three decades, making Rogan one of the longest-serving faces of the promotion alongside White himself.

Back in 2021, during an appearance on The Jake Asman Show, Dana White spoke highly of Joe Rogan’s instincts and impact as a broadcaster—words that resurfaced again this May. White said, “We have a great relationship. Obviously, the UFC has blown up and grown since we started together, and he has blown up and grown personally since we started together. But we couldn’t have a better relationship. He does his thing and he kills it for us, and yeah, I think he’s the best.”

Now, as UFC 318 approaches, fans are preparing for another stacked pay-per-view event. But for the first time in years, Joe Rogan won’t be behind the mic. In an unexpected shift, Paul Felder will step in to handle commentary duties. What are your thoughts on Rogan’s absence from UFC 318? Drop your opinion below.