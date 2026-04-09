Joe Rogan Compares U.S. Politics to ‘Dolphins vs. Raiders’ Rivalry in Call for Reform

Get this. Joe Rogan is talking politics again, and this time he is taking an example from the NFL! During the 2024 election cycle, he drew significant attention through his association with Donald Trump, particularly when he invited Trump onto his $200 million podcast just a week before the election. Many viewed that appearance as a turning point for Trump in securing his second presidential term.

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However, as time passed, Rogan appeared to distance himself from the POTUS, which, in turn, raised questions about where he stood politically. So, does he support Republicans or Democrats? Well, in a recent podcast episode with comedian and actor Arsenio Hall, Rogan addressed the confusion directly by comparing U.S. political parties to rival football teams like the Miami Dolphins and the Las Vegas Raiders.

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“It’s so stupid,” Joe Rogan said. “I’m politically homeless. I’ve been politically homeless for a long f—— time. Neither one of them makes any sense to me. We need a logical centrist government that, like, just says, ‘there are a lot of things that we should do to make this country a better place.’ And we don’t have to attach them to left or right.

Anything that the left says that’s logical, the people on the right immediately dismiss it because it’s coming from the left. It’s a team thing, it’s like the Dolphins versus the Raiders.”

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Here, Joe Rogan uses a simple football comparison to explain what he sees in American politics today. Basically, fans of teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders rarely switch sides, no matter how their team performs. They stay loyal first and worry about results later. Rogan applies that same idea to politics, arguing that people choose sides first and stick with them, turning it into an “us vs. them” battle instead of focusing on actual issues.

At the same time, the podcaster has shifted his political stance over the years. Before aligning with Donald Trump’s campaign, he supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during the 2024 election when Kennedy ran as an independent. When Kennedy later backed Trump, Rogan followed that move as well.

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Even then, Rogan continued to criticize both Democrats and Republicans, accusing them of trying to “gaslight” and “manipulate” the public. That is why he initially preferred an independent option over both Trump and Kamala Harris.

However, over time, things started to change.

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Many point to Dana White and his close relationship with Trump as a possible influence. As a result, the UFC commentator gradually moved closer to Trump, despite criticizing him heavily in the past. Back in 2022, Rogan called him an “existential threat to democracy” and refused to host him on his podcast.

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“I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said no every time. I don’t want to help him.”

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Then, by late 2024, Rogan changed course and invited Trump onto his podcast. Rogan was not happy with the mainstream media’s war on Trump and decided to give him a platform and a fair shot to speak up. Trump, who was using podcasts over traditional media to reach the younger demographic, found immense success with his appearance on shows like Theo Von’s podcast and Rogan’s JRE.

The episode quickly gained massive traction, reportedly reaching around 300 million people across platforms. In fact, Trump later acknowledged Rogan’s role and even credited him during a conversation with Jake Paul.

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Now, though, Joe Rogan once again shifts his tone. He has resumed criticizing Trump and his administration, bringing renewed attention to where he currently stands politically.

Joe Rogan takes aim at Donald Trump’s recent moves

Initially, Joe Rogan did not support Donald Trump, so what pushed him in that direction? Rogan himself described a kind of “wake-up call” during the COVID-19 period. At the time, he openly questioned vaccines and told his listeners he used ivermectin to treat COVID-19, which later became a major talking point during the CNN-COVID-19 controversy. That phase, in a way, shifted his tone and brought him closer to Trump’s political side.

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However, that alignment did not last. Over time, several decisions by Trump and his administration pushed the podcaster away again. The shift became more visible around September last year, when Rogan criticized the handling of the controversial Epstein files, especially the lack of transparency around key names.

He also pushed back against U.S. actions involving Venezuela and, at the same time, criticized aggressive immigration enforcement, showing growing frustration.

Now, just last month, Rogan intensified his criticism of rising tensions with Iran and questioned the intent behind those actions. In fact, he suggested that such developments serve as a distraction from ongoing controversies, including the Epstein case.

“Look, the Epstein files come out, and we go to war with Iran,” Joe Rogan said. “It’s a good way to get people to stop talking about certain things.”

So, what do you make of Joe Rogan’s remarks on Donald Trump and the current U.S. government?