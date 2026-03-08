Joe Rogan Consoles UFC 326 Fighter After Emotional Tribute for Coach Lost to Suicide

UFC 326 was a dream debut for Alberto Montes. The moment came with a dominant finish inside the cage and then a deeply personal message later that left the arena somber. The Venezuelan fighter delivered one of the most complete performances on the preliminary card. Montes, who earned his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024, submitted former The Ultimate Fighter champion Ricky Turcios with his signature anaconda choke early in the second round.

But when the fight ended, and the microphone reached him, Montes didn’t focus on the win. Instead, he spoke about someone who wasn’t there to see it.

During the post-fight interview, Joe Rogan praised the debut performance, noting that Montes looked sharp everywhere, not just with his grappling but also with his striking. Rogan described the outing as “as good a UFC debut as you could hope for,” highlighting how Montes controlled exchanges and finished decisively. Montes appreciated the compliment, but quickly shifted the conversation to something more meaningful.

“Thank you for the point of the striking. I want to say just a couple of words,” ‘The Promise’ said. “My coach’s striking is part of our team. I think all of us miss him, because he have like mental problems. You know, he take his life. And that’s what I want to say. Just like if you feel… you need to talk with someone, I know you’re gonna find someone who really can hear you, you know. And I really miss you, Kevin.”

The emotional statement drew immediate respect inside the arena. Joe Rogan even acknowledged the moment, thanking Montes for the message and calling it a “beautiful gesture” before congratulating him on a spectacular debut. After all, the fight itself had already shown why many in the sport have been watching Montes closely.

Alberto Montes puts Ricky Turcios to sleep in his UFC 326 debut as he pays tribute to his coach

Against Ricky Turcios, a fighter known for chaotic pressure and nonstop movement, Alberto Montes stayed composed from the opening round. Turcios came out with his trademark intensity, stomping and shouting while circling the cage, but Montes responded with precise striking.

Montes landed a series of clean combinations and front kicks that slowed Turcios early. By the second round, the difference in composure began to show. When Turcios attempted a desperate takedown, Montes immediately wrapped up his trademark anaconda choke. The submission tightened quickly, forcing the referee to stop the fight just 40 seconds into the round as Turcios went unconscious.

The result capped a long road to the Octagon for the featherweight prospect. Montes originally earned his UFC opportunity by submitting Carlos Calderon on the Contender Series in October 2024. A rib injury delayed his debut and wiped out much of the following year, but he finally made the walk at UFC 326.

Inside the Octagon, with thousands watching and millions more at home, Alberto Montes chose to speak about mental health and the loss of someone who helped shape his career. It’s not an easy subject to address in that setting. He instead used the spotlight to remind people that struggles outside the cage are just as real. And sometimes, that is what makes fans remember a fighter long after the fight itself is over.