Joe Rogan Credited With Singlehandedly Saving $1.5 Billion Industries by UFC Veterans

“F—k all these guys that have ever done any type of commentating on combat sports before this. Rogan is by far [the best].” Dana White couldn’t help but shower Joe Rogan with praise during the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast last year. It’s not only the UFC head honcho—martial arts fans worldwide have shown immense gratitude to the UFC color commentator for his passion toward martial arts and comedy. And that appreciation has just been elevated.

UFC legend Chael Sonnen sat with former UFC star Jake Shields on the Fight Back podcast on YouTube to discuss Joe Rogan’s massive influence in reviving jiu-jitsu. ‘The Bad Guy’ pointed out how Rogan’s podcast, reaching millions of listeners, helped renowned BJJ practitioner John Danaher, a black belt under the great Renzo Gracie, to become a millionaire by selling his BJJ technique DVDs.

Sonnen explained on the Fight Back podcast, “Apparently, that’s how the story goes. I’m just repeating it. Danaher released his first video, and it was great for a technique video, maybe one of the best ever, but nobody bought it. It sat for around four or five months. Then Danaher went on Joe Rogan’s show, and Rogan mentioned the DVD, showed how people could click to buy it, and basically turned it into an overnight millionaire success story.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For the unversed, it was Danaher who formed the 2011 group called the Danaher Death Squad, featuring top BJJ fighters like Gordon Ryan, Craig Jones, and Nick Ryan. After the group separated in 2021, he continued contributing to the Austin, Texas, scene with his student Gordon Ryan and others. The podcast king provided much-needed help to the legend by using his platform. But that’s not all! Sonnen and Shields also spoke about Rogan’s influence in reviving comedy.

AD

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 278- Albazi vs Figueiredo, Aug 20, 2022 Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Joe Rogan after the fight between Amir Albazi red gloves and Francisco Figueiredo blue gloves during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports, 20.08.2022 17:43:26, 18903433, NPStrans, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxSwingerx 18903433

Shields stated, “Joe is a great dude, too. He’s done so much to help people in our sport, and comedians as well.” Sonnen replied with, “He saved comedy. Joe Rogan saved comedy. You couldn’t be a comedian and dream of having your own show or being a millionaire entrepreneur on your own until Joe Rogan. He brought all those guys up! And for good reason, so many people watch that show.” And ‘The American Gangster’ isn’t wrong.

According to a Pollstar report from 2023, live comedy ticket sales have reached an all-time high of around $909.6 million from $277.5 million in 2013. The biggest case in point is a Joe Rogan Experience regular and a good friend of the UFC commentator. Comedian Bert Kreischer alone saw a surge in popularity, raking in $33 million on tour just between October 2022 and 2023 to become the second highest-grossing comedian, only behind Kevin Hart in live ticket sales. The report directly credits the popularity of Joe Rogan’s show and Netflix as the two most important factors in this surge. The same is the case in jiu-jitsu.

The overall market is now valued at a whopping $500 million worldwide. Not only that. The market value of Brazilian jiu-jitsu is now projected to record a 15% annual growth rate, according to Future Data Stats. So, it’s fair to say that both industries (worth well over $1.5 billion) do owe a lot to Joe Rogan and his extremely popular show.

That said, the 57-year-old also has his own story behind embracing jiu-jitsu as a lifelong chapter in his journey as a mixed martial artist.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joe Rogan shares about his humbling experience of picking up Jiu-Jitsu

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu might be one of the most common bases to master for anyone passionate about MMA. It has a rich history, one that UFC middleweight star Paulo Costa also admires and draws inspiration from. However, for Joe Rogan, it was a humbling experience that turned him into a lifelong practitioner of the sport.

In a JRE episode, he said, “When I first started doing jiu-jitsu, I was already like a very accomplished striker. I was really good at striking. I was like, I know how to fight, and then when I went to jiu-jitsu class, I got my a–s kicked every day. I was like this is crazy. I was so wrong. I have this completely distorted idea of my abilities.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rogan was a skilled kickboxer and taekwondo fighter, competing as an amateur before choosing Jiu-Jitsu as his way of life. His dedication and mentorship under the legendary Jean Jacques Machado earned him a black belt. That expertise shines through in his commentary, so it’s no surprise he has a soft spot for other Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners as well.

With that being said, what do you think about his contributions to both BJJ and comedy? Let us know in the comments section below!