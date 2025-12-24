Joe Rogan Criticizes Donald Trump After Recent Behavior Raises Concerns

In 2022, Joe Rogan made it crystal clear that he did not want to help President Donald Trump in any way, shape, or form. A couple of years later, the 58-year-old had the now-POTUS as a guest on his multi-million-dollar JRE podcast. He even endorsed Trump, as the 79-year-old who went on to get re-elected for a second term. Rogan believed that Trump was the right person to lead the country, but as 2025 comes to an end, the UFC color commentator has changed his opinion.

Donald Trump, being the leader of the most powerful nation in the world, has often drawn polarizing reactions from the masses. Why? Particularly because of the policies he adheres to and promotes. But now, some people have raised concerns about his behavior and mannerisms. To solve that issue, Joe Rogan appears to have a solution, which he shared with his guest, Tom Segura, on the JRE podcast.

Joe Rogan has a suggestion up his sleeve

“You can’t just let someone just f—ing fully swim in it like that. He needs, like, a right-hand man. He goes, ‘Sir, I understand the motive, but…” Joe Rogan stated on the #2429 JRE podcast, asserting that being the president is not a one-man job.

Well, Tom Segura seems to believe that Donald Trump might be having the same issues that Joe Biden had, which is aging. And guess what? Joe Rogan seconds that theory, which he believes is natural for any human being.

As Tom Segura said, “Well, he’s also losing it, too,” Joe Rogan replied, “I think everybody does when you get to a certain age, right?”

Joe Rogan suggested that Donald Trump needed some assistance in making critical decisions. This is mainly because many presidents in the past have sought help and guidance. From President Harry S. Truman to John F. Kennedy, they’ve all had trusted advisors. So maybe, Donald Trump can give Rogan’s suggestion a try.

However, of all the decisions the President has made, his decision to have the UFC set up an event at the White House campus has garnered positive responses from the fight fans, and he continues to hype that event up.

Trump Eyes a Moment to Remember

No professional sports event has ever been hosted at the Oval Office premises, but Dana White and Co. are set to become the first ones. The anticipation is high among fans, who are wondering who makes it to the card on June 14. Stars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones have been calling for a fight at the iconic venue. Also, the show is guaranteed to feature Joe Rogan on commentary since it’s not an event held outside of the US borders.

In the meantime, Donald Trump has been getting the fight fans excited about what to expect from UFC White House on his 80th birthday. He mentioned the card having about 8-9 title fights and guaranteed that it would be an event to remember.

“I think the arena’s gonna be five or six thousand seats right in front of the front door of the White House, and a hundred thousand people in the back where they’re putting up eight or ten big screens. That’s gonna be exciting. So many people are asking for tickets,” Donald Trump said during an interview.

Joe Rogan has also shared his take on the White House card, urging Donald Trump to push for Dana White to include Jon Jones on the card. But it’s all up to the CEO as he and the matchmaking team are yet to sort out the fighters who’ll be featured on the UFC White House. But coming back to Rogan’s comments about the current state of President Trump, what is your opinion?