Joe Rogan Criticizes Referee Marc Goddard for Bad Decision Against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev was all gas and no brakes at UFC 319 against former champion Dricus du Plessis. He finally won the coveted UFC championship gold after putting on a wrestling clinic against the South African star. However, that fight was not without its controversy, with UFC commentator Joe Rogan himself expressing displeasure with the whole situation.

During the fourth round, the referee, Marc Goddard, saw Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis on the fence, with the Chechen star in control, but he had had enough of it. It did not look like the ref had to intervene, but as it went a bit too long for his liking, Goddard got them back to their feet, forcing them to start again. However, Joe Rogan did not seem to agree with the referee’s decision, claiming that Goddard should have let them be.

“Oh my God! He just separated them… I don’t like that,” Joe Rogan said during commentary. “Imagine Dricus wins by knockout,” he added while mentioning that such intervention from the referees could alter the whole momentum of the fight. But then again, in the final round, both fighters found themselves on the ground a bit too long, prompting Marc Goddard to ask them to get up again, which, surprisingly, drew cheers from the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins Apr 12, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC announcer Joe Rogan during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240412_mjr_su5_070

AD

This isn’t the first time that Joe Rogan has criticized Marc Goddard. He made his displeasure known once at UFC 297 when Arnold Allen lost to Movsar Evloev via decision. Here’s what he had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joe Rogan was furious with Marc Goddard at UFC 297

When Arnold Allen lost to Movsar Evloev last year, Joe Rogan did not seem to be happy about it. It’s not because he’s biased towards the English fighter, but because Marc Goddard made a massive mistake. During the fight, the Russian star was seen striking Allen with some illegal knees, but Rogan was disappointed with the referee for not noticing what happened and demanded a review.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We’ll it’s also controversial man. Those moments where he is landing those knees, if they didn’t stop that. If those are legit and they didn’t stop that,” Joe Rogan stated on the JRE Fight Companion show. “How f*cked was he? Laying on his a** like he was f*cked. So what if he is really hurt?” Rogan wanted Movsar Evloev to get points deducted, but that did not happen, and he won the fight and maintained his undefeated streak.

Well, things could have gotten really interesting if Marc Goddard’s decision had made a change to the fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. But it didn’t, as the Chechen star won the title. But what do you have to say about Joe Rogan’s criticism of the referee’s decision? Was it valid? Let us know in the comments down below.