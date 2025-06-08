Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier Address Merab Dvalishvili’s Biggest Problem as 135 lbs GOAT Declared on UFC 316 Live Stream

Have we just discovered the bantamweight equivalent of Khabib Nurmagomedov — or is Merab Dvalishvili even better? At UFC 316, ‘The Machine’ didn’t just secure the win; he dominated with such ferocity that fans are already crowning him the GOAT of the division. Not only did he retain his title, but his relentless reign was so impressive that even Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan broke character to declare him the greatest bantamweight of all time.

As Sean O’Malley tapped for the first time in his career, Dvalishvili knew he had to celebrate. In his own trademark fashion—just like at UFC 311—he leapt over the cage. He made his way toward UFC CEO Dana White and President Donald Trump to shake their hands as Daniel Cormier declared him the greatest bantamweight of all time. “The problem is he is the problem. He may literally be the greatest bantamweight we have ever seen,” said Cormier.

So what about guys like Dominick Cruz? Well, Cormier acknowledged the old guard, affirming Cruz as one of the all-time greats in the division. However, Joe Rogan chimed in to double down on the GOAT status for ‘The Machine,’ “Dominick Cruz is great, TJ Dillashaw is great, Aljamain Sterling is great, but Merab is the greatest.”

Both of them were flabbergasted by Dvalishvili’s relentless pace. What held him back was the lack of finishes. Both Cormier and Rogan agreed on this. “It’s a joy to behold, I mean it really is. I love watching someone reach a level that we have never seen before. And the cardio that this guy has, the drive, and the improvement in the striking, the ability to finish on the ground, to submit him—I mean, he’s got to start finishing people now,” said Rogan on the broadcast.

Sean O’Malley left no stone unturned coming into his fourth UFC main event. He gave up his vices and recovered from his injury with a long layoff. ‘Suga’ even recreated the arena atmosphere in his gym to calm his nerves. But none of it mattered against ‘The Machine,’ who dominated with relentless pressure and repeated takedown attempts, mixing in punishing clinch and ground strikes.

O’Malley tried to gain momentum in the second round, landing some powerful left hands and trying wild spinning attacks, but it wasn’t enough to stop Dvalishvili. In the third round, the Arizona native crumbled as Dvalishvili secured a submission choke, retaining his title. So, the question arises. Now that he has defeated ‘Suga,’ what’s next for the fighter?

Is Cory Sandhagen next for Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 316?

After his amazing victory against the former flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, at UFC Des Moines, Cory Sandhagen has been angling for a title shot. ‘The Sandman’ was could have been the one to fight the Georgian at UFC 311, however, his defeat against Umar Nurmagomedov last August shifted his game plan. But this time, he might finally get his opportunity, as Merab Dvalishvili has run through nearly everyone else in the division.

Cory Sandhagen stands out as one of the only two fighters in the UFC bantamweight top five who has yet to compete for the undisputed title, despite winning four of his last five bouts. Sandhagen, in one of his conversations, even expressed that he has what it takes to defeat Dvalishvili: “Merab has obviously some of the best offensive wrestling in the sport,” said Sandhagen.

He further added, “But I think that I’ve been able to show now through the Umar [Nurmagomedov] fight that I probably have some of the best defensive wrestling in the sport too. So, if me and Merab face off, it’s going to be a challenging fight… I’ll cancel out all of those takedowns. He’s not going to be able to control me for long at all, the way that he was against Sean. He’ll be forced to stand with me for a lot of that time and that’s not going to be fun for him.”

Sandhagen is all in to fight for the title, but what about ‘The Machine? Well, after his victory at UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili reciporacted his interest in fighting ‘The Sandman.’ Now, it’s all up to the UFC to book the fight.