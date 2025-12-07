Joe Rogan-Daniel Cormier Urged to Step Down After ‘Ruining’ Tatsuro Taira’s UFC 323 Moment

Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan simply needed one sentence to ignite an entire fan base. As Brandon Moreno covered up under Tatsuro Taira‘s barrage at UFC 323, the referee intervened, and instead of celebrating the first-ever finish of a two-time champion, fans heard DC question it live: “He took some damage, but you gotta give that guy a little more time.” Rogan echoed him immediately.

And just like that, the moment for which Taira worked for his entire career was split in two: half triumph, half commentary controversy. The timing could not have been worse. Taira overcame a tough first round, reversed the fight with a clean takedown, and then pounded out finish-worthy ground-and-pound. While the stoppage did not sit well with everyone, spectators were not upset with the referee. They were upset at the two voices calling the fight.

Fans blast DC & Joe Rogan for “premature” accusations

The initial wave of reactions came quickly and aggressively. “I think DC & Joe Rogan is a bias… how u call it premature stoppage when Taira got the position, made the pound and Moreno can’t defend himself?” one fan snapped. Another added, “DC and Joe Rogan are ruining Taira’s moment. Dana has to fire both of these guys right now.” A third user stated, “Moreno was getting clubbed. Stfu, DC and Rogan.”

Others weren’t holding back their frustration: “Joe Rogan and DC are both high,” one person said, while another went even further: “They have to take the d— and the alcohol away from DC and Rogan.” The message was clear: fans believed the commentary booth had overshadowed a career-defining performance.

Then came the opposing side of the storm: those who believed that the stoppage was premature. “Bruh, early f—— stoppage,” one fan insisted. “One of the worst stoppages I’ve ever seen,” another commented. Some even criticized it for dulling a potentially historic moment, claiming, “Ruined iconic moment.”

The divide was clear: those who thought Tatsuro Taira finished Moreno cleanly and others who thought the referee intervened too quickly. But, despite all of the noise, praise, condemnation, wrath at the booth, and fury at the ref, one thing was clear: Tatsuro Taira made history. He became the first man to stop Brandon Moreno after nearly being triangle-trapped and controlled in Round 1. And now, he is a step closer to his dream.

Tatsuro Taira inches toward his dream with UFC 323 win

Just days before stepping into the cage, Tatsuro Taira had framed the Moreno bout as the one that would ultimately prove where he belonged in the division. “I’m hoping this will be a very important match to determine who’s taking the next title shot,” he said. After UFC 323, that line reads almost prophetic.

What gave his statements weight was the journey he made to get here. Taira described the Brandon Royval bout as a “very good learning experience…a lot of confidence,” and the Hyun Sung Park submission as a reminder of his ability to defeat any opponent in the UFC. In the days leading up to UFC 323, he sounded certain: “I felt I could win against anyone.”

With Moreno behind him, Taira’s pre-fight outlook lands even harder. He thought this matchup would help him stand out from the rest of the candidates, and it did. The 25-year-old stated that the division was wide open this month, and he seized the opportunity at the right time. And, while UFC 323 did not deliver on his long-term dream of “bringing that belt back to Japan,” it did put him a lot closer.