Joe Rogan Defeats Spotify as $250M Podcaster Derails Travis Scott Debut Episode

It has been almost two decades since Joe Rogan decided to have a chat with his friends on the internet. Fast forward to now, the 57-year-old prominent voice of mixed martial arts has built a $250 million worth podcasting platform. Rogan paved the way for other podcasters, who’ve tried to compete for the number one spot, with multi-platinum rap artist Travis Scott being one of the most recent ones.

Travis Scott has been setting fire in the music industry for years now. More recently, he made his way into the world of professional wrestling when he aligned with John Cena to help the 17-time champion beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Now, the “Fein” rapper is travelling around the world for concerts, with one of his recent stops being at the Catalan city of Barcelona, where Scott performed for the fans in the famed Spanish city.

The home of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Spotify, organized the show for Travis Scott in a partnership with FC Barcelona. The concert was later released as a podcast episode on June 5 on the platform, and within days, it rose to the top, surpassing many other podcasts. However, Scott’s concert’s podcast episode could not overtake Joe Rogan as the chart revealed that the 57-year-old’s show still holds the no.1 spot as the rapper landed on the no.2 spot. Although he couldn’t surpass Rogan, it is still an impressive feat from Scott, who made his debut in the podcasting space.

Well, Joe Rogan has had an interesting last seven days, as he hosted many prominent guests on JRE, including the director of the FBI, Kash Patel. Meanwhile, the 57-year-old has been facing competition for a while now, and there was another rival recently who came close to removing Rogan from his top spot. Let’s take a look at that front.

Jason Kelce’s wife surpassed Joe Rogan on Spotify

Last year, former NFL star Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, started her own podcast, named Not Gonna Lie on Spotify. The aim of her show was to put out content that “people like to consume,” and it seems like she had succeeded in doing that. There was a lot of media attention surrounding her and her family, which led the show to top the Spotify charts, surpassing Joe Rogan, giving rise to the notion that the 57-year-old has a new credible rival up against him.

However, the top-spot status was short-lived as Joe Rogan reclaimed the top spot in just a matter of weeks. What’s worse is the fact that Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Life show is nowhere to be found in the top 10 of the charts of late. When asked about surpassing Rogan, Jason Kelce’s wife said, “I couldn’t care less about the charts,” indicating that competing with the JRE host was never her intention in the first place.

Well, that may not have been her intention, but views and plays ultimately count, and that’s what propels their shows to the top of the charts. For now, Joe Rogan remains the undisputed king of the podcasting world. As he averages millions of viewers every single episode, do you think anybody can edge past the 57-year-old in the future? Drop your comments below.