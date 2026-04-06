Joe Rogan Defends Himself After Fans Catch Him “Lying” About Charlie Kirk

As one of the most popular podcasters, Joe Rogan reportedly enjoys over 11M new monthly listeners across his social platforms. However, as those numbers show limitless growth, fans also hold the UFC commentator accountable if he says something wrong. Well, exactly that happened a few days ago. After people accused Rogan of spreading lies about late political commentator Charlie Kirk, he decided to clear the air.

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In one of the recent JRE episodes with Theo Von, the 58-year-old claimed that he was out hunting elk in Utah when he found out that someone had shot Kirk. But in reality, Rogan reacted to the American political figure’s assassination live on his podcast with Charlie Sheen. Because of that, fans started criticizing Joe Rogan for spreading lies about Kirk’s death, which the UFC commentator defended by saying he had a “dumb” memory.

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“Honestly I just remembered it wrong. I was elk hunting when Jimmy Kimmel was getting people angry at him for joking about the assassination and blaming it on MAGA,” he wrote early Saturday on X. “I would never ‘lie’ about that. I just had a dumb memory moment,” he added.

For those who don’t know, Joe Rogan’s reaction to Charlie Kirk’s assassination during the JRE episode with Charlie Sheen went pretty viral. The commentator-podcaster was visibly speechless when several US media outlets reported that the horrific murder happened on September 10, 2025. That is why many remembered Rogan’s blank face when he learned about the situation. That said, this is not the first time he has apologized to fans.

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In 2023, someone altered ICU doctor Natalia Solenkova’s post on X, formerly Twitter, falsely claiming that she advocated against people taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Joe Rogan, a known vaccine skeptic, believed the statement was actually from her and discussed it on one of his podcast episodes.

Later, Solenkova clarified on the platform that she had never claimed that COVID-19 vaccines do not work. However, Rogan had already aired the episode, which turned into backlash. After that, the UFC commentator addressed the audience and apologized that he could not remove the segment from the podcast.

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While Rogan has often faced his fans’ criticism directly, his podcast guests have sometimes come to his defense.

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Theo Von defends Joe Rogan over their discussion on the US-Iran war

During the recent podcast episode, Theo Von and Joe Rogan also delved into the ongoing US-Iran conflict, which drew some criticism. While talking about the sensitive issue, Von thrashed United States politics as a “cat and mouse game” and also spoke about some officials’ connections to Epstein files.

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Following Theo Von’s rant, Joe Rogan told him to get off “antidepressants” because he found his take to be out of the box. However, fans started raising eyebrows, noticing that Rogan was dismissive of his fellow comedian’s comments.

The backlash found its way online, but before the UFC commentator could address it himself, Von defended him, saying that Rogan made those comments after a prior discussion on antidepressants.

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“People are taking stuff out of context, and that’s not fair,” Von posted on X. “Joe and I were having a convo abt [sic] getting off antidepressants prior, and this is after that,” he added.

So, with fans holding Joe Rogan accountable over his comments, do you believe he actually made a genuine mistake? Let us know in the comments section below.