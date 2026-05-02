Joe Rogan Defends Jimmy Kimmel Amid Backlash Over Donald Trump Joke

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel faced massive criticism after making a joke about the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the First Lady. During an episode, Kimmel did a parody of the political dinner that recently happened at the White House and made a joke about Melania Trump, calling her an “expectant widow.” Two days after that episode, a shooting occurred outside the White House Correspondents’ event. Since then, Kimmel has been facing accusations of instigating violence.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After that, Donald Trump and the First Lady urged ABC to take a stand against Jimmy Kimmel, who hosts his show on their network. Other White House figures, including Steven Cheung, have also called on ABC to fire the satirist. Amid the controversy, Joe Rogan has come out defending Kimmel from the ongoing backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here’s a thing about the joke,” Rogan said in the recent #2493 – Protect Our Parks 16 episode. “Adam Corolla had a really good point. He said that joke on a Thursday, on a Friday, and nobody gave a s—t. Kimmel, he said a joke about Melania. He made his own mock White House press correspondence dinner, and he said, ‘Melania has the glow of a woman who’s recently widowed.’ Just that’s it.”

“It could be, or an assassination joke if you want to take it that way. But he’s old. So it’s on Thursday. This is Corolla’s point, that’s a really good point. He said no one gave a s—t on Friday. It came out on Thursday, no one cared on Friday. No one cared on Saturday, until Saturday night when the assassination attempt, and then all of a sudden everyone is blaming Kimmel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, the UFC color commentator referred to fellow comedian Adam Carolla, who also came out in support of the talk show host. For those who don’t know, Carolla has worked with Jimmy Kimmel for years, and he stressed that Kimmel’s joke came before the shooting happened at the White House event, where UFC president and CEO Dana White was also present. In that case, Rogan found some common ground with his fellow comedian on the issue.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 261-Na vs Carnelossi, Apr 24, 2021 Jacksonville, Florida, USA UFC ringside announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, UFC ringside announcer Joe Rogan and UFC ringside announcer Jon Anik during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports, 24.04.2021 17:54:55, 15959686, NPStrans, UFC, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 15959686

Now, as the controversy continues to get heated, it is Joe Rogan who has come out defending Jimmy Kimmel. Surprisingly, an American conservative commentator has also backed the talk show host as he faces pressure from the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candace Owens criticizes Donald Trump administration over Jimmy Kimmel controversy

Candace Owens, who, for years, was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, appears to have distanced herself from the former president in recent years, as she has criticized several policies of the current political landscape. Keeping that sentiment alive, Owens also weighed in on the Jimmy Kimmel issue, defending the talk show host.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are trying to assert … that it’s actually Jimmy Kimmel’s joke that is to blame for the White House Correspondents’ incident,” Owens said in her YouTube Live. “Trump would make a joke about something, and then they’d all get out and pretend it was super serious.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s ironic because Jimmy Kimmel was a part of that syndicate of people that did this. And I said, ‘No.’ And I couldn’t stand Jimmy Kimmel. I still really don’t like Jimmy Kimmel, but they’re flipping it now on its head. A clear and obvious joke is existential and now the source of shootings. That’s that. This happened because Jimmy Kimmel made a joke.”

To be fair, this also isn’t the first time Candace Owens has defended Jimmy Kimmel. Last year, she supported the host during another controversy that stemmed from a joke. That said, with the controversy at its peak, what do you think happens next for Jimmy Kimmel?