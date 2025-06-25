Joe Rogan Divides Americans With Bernie Sanders Announcement

Joe Rogan doesn’t shy away from contentious guests, and episode #2341 could be his most politically charged yet. In an Instagram video, the UFC commentator announced that Bernie Sanders would return to The Joe Rogan Experience after his prior appearance on episode #1330, sparking an immediate online frenzy.

The clip he shared showed Sanders recounting his 1963 arrest during the civil rights struggle, when he was fined $25 for resisting arrest while protesting segregation in Chicago. Sanders, a 21-year-old activist at the time, was opposing “Willis Wagons,” a system aimed at blocking non-White pupils from attending predominantly white schools in the North.

It wasn’t just a history lesson. The caption on the reel revealed that Bernie Sanders is still a man on a mission: “Bernie Sanders is the senior United States senator from Vermont. See him live on the Fighting Oligarchy tour.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For the unaware, he has long criticized America’s uber wealthy class and their influence on politics and the economy. His tour is the latest chapter in his lifelong fight against what he regards as corporate dominance.

AD

Joe Rogan’s decision to offer him the microphone on the world’s largest podcast, no less, was an invitation to chaos. Especially when your guest is a man known for destroying capitalism in its current form. The instant Sanders said “civil rights” and “billionaires” in the same breath, it was evident that this would not go down well with everyone. His arrest story, intended to show moral commitment, instead sparked a political firestorm in the comment section of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Joe Rogan Experience (@joeroganexperience) Expand Post

On the other hand, his support-base—mostly left-leaning—saw something quite different: a living record of activism. The fact that it was televised on Rogan’s big platform further fueled the discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joe Rogan bringing in Bernie Sanders has JRE fans divided

The reel had just been live for an hour when the rift among Joe Rogan’s followers became apparent. On one side, many complimented the JRE host for maintaining his open-door approach, which allowed views to be debated regardless of political affiliation. “Rogan got where he is because he talks to everyone,” one fan explained.

Another emphasized the importance of balance: “I can appreciate the opportunity to hear ideas and talking points from the other side of the aisle. And Joe has the best platform to do so.” The emotion was clear: these people were not necessarily Bernie supporters, but they admired Joe Rogan for bringing him back. “Joe needs more guests like this,” one user said, while another simply added, “Thank God Bernie is back on the pod.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, not everyone on the other side of the aisle was cheering. There were numerous comments that portrayed this episode as a failure, a platform wasted on the wrong guest. They offered no answers, only dismissals: “Another boring, unwatched episode of JRE.” For some, it wasn’t even worth hate-watching. “I’ll be skipping this episode, Mr. Rogan,” one fan wrote, while another added, “What a waste of a good podcast.” The polarization mirrored exactly what Bernie Sanders represents in American politics: someone you either support or reject entirely.

And Joe Rogan, being Joe Rogan, leaned into it, providing a platform while allowing the comment section to become the battleground. Whether that gets him applause or further condemnation depends on who is scrolling.