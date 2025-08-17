Joe Rogan Drops LIVE TV Reaction as UFC 319 Winner Demands Contract from Dana White

Tim Elliott‘s long-awaited return to the win column arrived on Saturday night, and it happened on one of the sport’s grandest platforms. At UFC 319 in Chicago, the 38-year-old veteran defeated Kai Asakura by second-round submission, erasing any fears about ring rust and reminding fans why he is still one of the most unpredictable fighters on the roster. Elliott’s win broke a 600-day drought, with his hand last raised in December 2023, and also gave him the opportunity to make a stunning confession to Joe Rogan.

The fight was a test for both men, with Elliott aiming to establish his durability after a hiatus and Asakura hoping to turn his RIZIN title success into UFC momentum. The first round was competitive, with the Japanese attacker attempting to find his groove against Elliott’s clumsy technique. But when the fight went to the ground in round two, the former championship challenger soon grabbed control.

Tim Elliott quickly wrapped up a guillotine choke, leaving Kai Asakura with little alternative but to tap. Elliott earned his first UFC victory in nearly two years, while Asakura fell to 0-2 in the Octagon. With the Chicago crowd cheering, Elliott spoke with Joe Rogan about his emotions and future in the Octagon.

“It’s not just the best victory; every fight for me is the best. Even when I lose, I’m still winning. I get to do a job that I love. I get to work with people that I love. I get to spend so much time with my kid because of the UFC. And I’m just going to keep going. And man, I think I get a new contract now after this. So, you might see another few years of Tim Elliot,” he said in the post-fight interview, making his pitch directly to UFC CEO Dana White.

Joe Rogan, the voice of the fans in this situation, couldn’t contain his excitement for the performance and the emotional message. “Well, that is fantastic. I’m a giant fan. And congratulations, sir,” the UFC commentator said on live television, sealing the moment with his trademark enthusiasm.

via Imago MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins Apr 12, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC announcer Joe Rogan during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240412_mjr_su5_070

Elliott’s statement win at UFC 319, coupled with the possibility of a new contract, once more proved that age and time away from the Octagon are no match for passion and persistence. However, it is worth noting that while Joe Rogan celebrated the massive announcement made by Tim Elliot, this wasn’t the only live reaction from the UFC commentator made live tonight.

Joe Rogan interrupts live broadcast for PFL fighter

Coming right off his praise for Tim Elliott, Rogan turned gears during UFC 319 and paused his commentary to acknowledge another significant occasion in MMA. Midway through the preliminary round between Loopy Godinez and Jessica Andrade, he stopped the broadcast to congratulate Liz Carmouche on her amazing victory in the PFL Tournament.

“By the way, shout out to Liz Carmouche!” Rogan said, his voice was breaking through the commentary desk. “First woman to ever enter the UFC Octagon, and at 41, won the PFL tournament last night. Yes sir, by KO! Shout out to Liz!” The excitement in Rogan’s speech echoed the reaction online, as Carmouche’s win sent fans into a frenzy.

Carmouche’s victory over Jena Bishop represented more than just another title fight. Twelve years after losing to Ronda Rousey in the UFC’s first women’s bout at UFC 157, she had dramatically clinched the PFL flyweight championship. Carmouche, a former Bellator flyweight champion, added another honor to her legacy, and Rogan made sure it wasn’t ignored on one of the UFC’s greatest nights.