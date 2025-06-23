Joe Rogan Exposes 21-Season Long Hit Reality TV Show for Being Fake

Joe Rogan doesn’t usually mince words, but even by his standards, this was brutally honest. During episode #2339 of The Joe Rogan Experience, he pulled back the veil on one of television’s most notorious “reality” shows. What millions of late-night viewers thought was real, unfiltered drama may have been nothing more than subpar acting performances. And for Joe Rogan, it wasn’t hearsay; it came directly from someone who played the part.

As Joe Rogan described, a former comedy club doorman and aspiring stand-up comic frequently landed roles in these made-for-TV showdowns. But he didn’t really audition in the classic sense. Instead, the producers of the TV show ‘Cheaters’ would phone with a pre-written character description.

As the UFC commentator acted the scene out, “Hey, we’re looking for someone whose brother had an affair with his wife, and he just found out.” The actor would answer on cue, “What a coincidence! My brother just had…” He would then be booked—not for truth, but for believability. The roles did not end there. Rogan said that these fake storylines grew more absurd by the day.

He explained, “They go, ‘We’re looking for a guy who came back from Vietnam very disillusioned,'” he said. “Whatever the f— it is. They would just say that to him, and he’d go, ‘Great.’” The actor would then improvise his way through on-camera interviews, frequently inventing distress and betrayal on the fly.

Joe Rogan concluded with exactly the right amount of sarcasm: “So you came back from Vietnam, and what did you discover there?” And the guy would just start talking. This is especially difficult for fans who remember Cheaters as the chaotic, emotionally intense reality show that defined trash-TV culture for more than two decades.

Launched in 2000 and wrapped up in 2021, it thrived on dramatic confrontations, blurry hidden camera footage, and incidents that felt too intense to be produced. The show’s most infamous moment, a stabbing involving host Joey Greco, was long suspected of being staged but never officially proved.

However, Joe Rogan’s disclosure on the podcast gives new life to those suspicions. While Cheaters never claimed to be high art, it did promote itself as the naked truth, caught in the shadows of failed relationships. According to the JRE host, the show did more than just blur the boundary between fact and fiction; it completely erased it. It is worth noting that by now, even Rogan is a reality TV star thanks to Fear Factor. But will he be returning to the show for the new season?

Fox executives on Joe Rogan’s return to the show

Given Joe Rogan’s recent demolition of Cheaters and its behind-the-scenes deception, it’s ironic that he’s now being considered for a return to another reality TV powerhouse. Fear Factor—a show Rogan made synonymous with screaming contestants and bug-filled dread—is officially being rebooted by Fox as Fear Factor: The Next Chapter. And, while the excitement is real, so is the uncertainty.

As Joe Rogan continues to grow his empire with the JRE podcast, the idea of him returning to reality hosting may feel like a step back—or a full-circle moment waiting to happen. For now, Fox is playing it cool. At the 2025-2026 slate release, Fox Entertainment CEO Michael Thorn revealed Rogan’s name looms large. “He’s a major talent tied to the show,” Thorn stated, before stressing that nothing has been finalized.

The network is still looking for showrunners and finalizing important aspects. Meanwhile, Fox CEO Rob Wade is demanding answers—and fast. “We closed the deal, and then Rob went, ‘Where is your host?'” Thorn joked that Rogan’s choice could come as early as next week. However, if Joe Rogan does not return, the show will not be a throwback to the early 2000s.

According to Wade, this reboot is intended to break free from the past. Contestants will now be put in a distant location where fear isn’t just a part of the stunt but the game itself. Social strategy, psychological warfare, and extreme challenges will all blend together. Whether Rogan takes over as bandleader or not, one thing is certain: Fear Factor is betting that fear still sells—and this time, it’s dead serious.