Joe Rogan Faces Fan Backlash After Revealing Ex-CIA Officer Appearance

Longtime viewers of The Joe Rogan Experience knew what was coming as soon as Mike Baker’s name appeared in the episode title, and many were not thrilled, to say the least. Baker has been a frequent guest on the show for years, and fans joke that he has his own reserved seat in Joe Rogan‘s studio. However, with each return, the displeasure grows louder, and the most recent episode (#2355) has sparked a new round of eye rolls and memes within the JRE community.

Many supporters believe Baker has just overstayed his welcome. Taking to the comment section of Joe Rogan’s episode announcement post, one person commented, “Not this guy again.” Another user added, “The guy Rogan brings on when he can’t book anybody.” His regular appearances (four in the previous year alone) have become a meme within the JRE community.

Viewers now regard Baker episodes as filler, with one openly saying, “Never watch these episodes. I wonder who does.” Another user aptly described the exhaustion: “Lord! Not again.” The recurrence and predictability are no longer ignorable for the fans of the podcast. But what truly sets off the fan base isn’t Baker’s frequency; it’s what he brings (or doesn’t bring) to the table.

Long-time listeners claim that he talks a lot but says very little, creating the illusion of depth without actually providing any true knowledge. “It’s just the same ‘yeah man, I dunno, but maybe, yeah, who knows’ for YEARS with no actual insight,” one dissatisfied fan commented. Another person nailed it with “The master of speaking tons and saying nothing.”

These criticisms aren’t new, but they’ve intensified as Baker continues to appear without changing his approach. Others have begun skipping his episodes entirely, having lost hope of any revelations or surprises. “I don’t listen to Mike ‘Doesn’t answer nothin’ Baker’ episodes anymore,” one commenter wrote.

His tendency to sidestep questions or remain cryptic, which was most likely inherited from his CIA days, hasn’t gone down well with those expecting sharp takes or behind-the-scenes candor. “This literally sums up every single Mike Baker appearance to the T,” a user said, adding that Baker’s style hasn’t changed in years. All of this presents a clear picture: JRE’s audience is not just bored but also annoyed.

What was once a unique window into global affairs is now, for many, a predictable cycle of diplomatic fence-sitting. While some listeners still value Baker’s presence as a steady, measured voice, the larger audience now associates his episodes with wasted time. But if they do not want Baker, who is it they want? Well, Dana White has just revealed the chances of him appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast with the ‘most-requested guest’ of all time.

Dana White talks about him and Conor McGregor appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast

For fans tired of the “Mike Baker cycle,” a Joe Rogan episode featuring Dana White and Conor McGregor sounds like a welcome change. And it’s not just any detour, but perhaps the most explosive occurrence in JRE history. With ‘The Notorious’ still considered Rogan’s most sought-after guest and Dana White a long-time show friend, many expected this dream trifecta to ultimately join forces on the podcast.

When White was recently asked about the possibility, his response was to shut the door hard: “Probably never. Probably never.” That double tap of “probably never” was more than just a throwaway remark; it was the nail in the coffin of fans’ expectations. It implied that there is more behind the scenes than fans realize.

While Conor McGregor has expressed interest, openly messaging Rogan earlier this year to request a guest spot, Dana White’s hesitation appears to stem from the drama surrounding the Irishman. From nightclub brawls to missed UFC appearances, McGregor’s name has been as synonymous with off-cage drama as it was with knockouts. For a podcast that typically values authenticity and long-form depth, Joe Rogan may be aware that arranging a sit-down with both White and McGregor could be a logistical, if not ethical, nightmare.