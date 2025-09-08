Joe Rogan Freaks Out Over UFC LW GOAT’s Payout as Dana White Makes Unlikely Gesture

When it comes to “never-say-die” fighters, Frankie Edgar is the first name that comes to mind. The former UFC lightweight champion built a legacy as one of the sport’s toughest, most technically gifted fighters, dominating multiple weight classes and trading blows with elite opponents like BJ Penn, Gray Maynard, and Benson Henderson. Moreover, a UFC Hall of Famer, The Answer’s career is a blueprint of resilience and skill. After more than a decade in the Octagon, Frankie Edgar stepped away in 2022 following a knockout loss to Chris Gutierrez. At the time, fans assumed it was the end. However, last month, the 43-year-old shocked the combat world by announcing that he’s coming out of retirement for a bare-knuckle boxing showdown. Specifically, he’s set to face fellow UFC veteran Jimmie Rivera at BKFC 82 in Newark on October 4.

Last month, UFC superstar and partial BKFC owner Conor McGregor dropped a bomb on social media: Frankie Edgar is back. Naturally, the news sent shockwaves through the fight world, leaving fans questioning why the UFC legend would trade the Octagon for the bare-knuckle contest. The answer soon came straight from former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub during the Joe Rogan Experience’s Companion episode for UFC Paris. Schaub revealed that the New Jersey native is set to pocket a staggering one million dollars for the fight.

Frankie Edgar discloses Dana White cut him prior to contract completion

“He’s getting a million bucks, though,” Schaub remarked when talking about Edgar. Unsurprisingly, Joe Rogan’s shocked reaction said it all: “Is he really? Whoa… For real, for real? Damn.” Yet Frankie Edgar’s path to a big payday wasn’t straightforward, as Dana White and the UFC brass initially cut him. Recently, ‘The Answer’ opened up about why he left the UFC and how this comeback came together. In an interview with MMA Fighting, when asked, “Did you fight out your contract when you entered the UFC, or how did that work?” He clarified, “No. No, I didn’t fight out my contract… they gave me permission. They gave me the release.”

With his UFC contract still active, Frankie Edgar therefore required official clearance from the promotion to step into the BKFC cage, which the UFC gave him in an unlikely move. After years at the apex of MMA, he’s now gearing up to test himself once more—this time under the unforgiving bare-knuckle spotlight. However, returning at 43 won’t be easy, and Edgar recently opened up about the hurdles ahead, including concerns from both the UFC and his family.

Frankie Edgar shares how a UFC executive, as well as his own family, expressed concern about his comeback

Frankie Edgar never seemed built for the slow life. The UFC Hall of Famer may have traded the Octagon for quieter days after his 2022 knockout loss to Chris Gutierrez, but a laid-back existence wasn’t enough to keep him content. Instead, the former lightweight champion poured his energy into new ventures—opening a gym in his hometown of Toms River, New Jersey, launching a podcast to share his take on the fight game, and even testing the waters in acting.

At the same time, he embraced life at home, finally able to prioritize being a father and husband after years of grueling training camps and cross-country fight weeks. Yet, despite stepping away, the fire never fully went out. That raises the question: why has The Answer, now 43, decided to step back into competition?

“It’s kind of the perfect storm,” Frankie Edgar told MMA Fighting. “Bare knuckle coming to my backyard here in Jersey, they caught me when I’m feeling pretty good. My body’s got no injuries right now. It’s a good payday and just an opportunity. I’m not going to be able to do this ever again. There’s going to be a point where I won’t be able to take a fight. I know people are kind of concerned and this and that. I get it. But it’s just in me and I’m going to let it fly.”

Frankie Edgar also mentioned that he was getting calls from the people in the UFC, especially Hunter Campbell. The UFC executive expressed his genuine concern for ‘The Answer’, who has been away from the game for over three years. However, Edgar’s decision remained unchanged. “Hunter [Campbell] reached out to me, and Hunter’s a great dude. He was looking out for me as well. He was concerned for me. But said, ‘Hey, I can’t stop you from fighting your fights and living your life.’ So I’m glad he did that,” Frankie Edgar added.

With just a month to go until his BKFC debut, one big question hangs in the air: is Frankie Edgar making the right call stepping back into combat—especially in the unforgiving world of bare-knuckle boxing—at 43, while so many of his peers have long since retired? Share your thoughts below.