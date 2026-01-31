Joe Rogan Gets Sparring Challenge From Featherweight Star Over His UFC 324 “Agenda”

UFC 324 has concluded, yet the controversy from the promotion’s first event of the year continues to grow. Last week, Arnold Allen watched his bid for another statement win fall apart. Inside a packed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Allen faced Jean Silva in a high-stakes matchup. Although Allen landed more significant strikes early, Silva quickly took control, landing precise body shots and dominating the key exchanges. Even so, the Briton insists that his biggest disappointment of the night did not come from what happened inside the Octagon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

More recently, Arnold Allen revisited the issue on his YouTube channel. During the video, Allen criticized the broadcast commentary as his main frustration. According to him, the coverage pushed a specific agenda that favored certain fighters throughout the contest. Despite his frustration, he has not backed down from these claims and has now officially challenged Joe Rogan to a sparring session.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC featherweight star calls out Joe Rogan for sparring challenge

“The commentary stuff, I don’t know. You hear rumors of being given agendas and who they’re pushing for, and then you watch it and I’m like, every time there’s a [ __ ] shot landing on my elbow or arm or something, they’re like, ‘Oh [ __ ] hell.’ I land a big straight left down the pipe, stagger him two steps back, and it’s just like, ‘Nice shot by Allen.’ They’re like, ‘Okay.’ Then they talk about his power and everything,” said Arnold Allen on his latest YouTube video.

The Jean Silva vs. Arnold Allen fight delivered a competitive and exciting featherweight bout. At the start, Allen landed clean shots, but ‘Lord’ responded with combinations in the later rounds. As the fight progressed, Silva landed powerful punches and elbows that secured his victory. Despite this, Allen connected with a solid one-two and even a flying knee. Nevertheless, he refused to hold back against Joe Rogan.

“I’m like, well, how the fuck do you guys know how hard I hit? I mean, if Joe Rogan wants to spar with all the guys before he commentates, then maybe you’ll know how hard we hit. You can’t just obviously,” Arnold Allen added.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 261-Na vs Carnelossi, Apr 24, 2021 Jacksonville, Florida, USA UFC ringside announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, UFC ringside announcer Joe Rogan and UFC ringside announcer Jon Anik during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports, 24.04.2021 17:54:55, 15959686, NPStrans, UFC, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 15959686

Allen has every reason to be frustrated. At the same time, the UFC is trying to build fighters who can entertain fans and build their market through performances and personality. Jean Silva, who has caught UFC fans’ attention in a short time, suits the purpose. Arman Tsarukyan, after getting bypassed for a title shot in the lightweight division, is collaborating with social media influencers as he faces the same pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With his exciting, Conor McGregor-style fighting, the Brazilian could be next in line to fight for the featherweight title, potentially bypassing fighters like Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy. It wouldn’t be shocking, given what happened at UFC 307 in 2024, when the UFC set up then-ranked No. 8 Khalil Rountree Jr. against Alex Pereira, while top contender Magomed Ankalaev was passed over.

Could Jean Silva earn a shot at the featherweight title next?

This week, fans and critics have scrutinized the UFC featherweight division closely. Looking ahead, champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title against Diego Lopes in a highly anticipated rematch. Meanwhile, the division also features top contenders like Lerone Murphy and undefeated Movsar Evloev.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the UFC chose to favor Lopes for the rematch. The first Volkanovski vs Lopes fight, which set a record last year among the top five live gates and delivered a blockbuster performance, prompted the UFC to book the fight again. Moving forward, Murphy and Evloev could face the winner of UFC 325. Additionally, Israel Adesanya recently suggested Jean Silva’s name into the list of featherweight title contenders.

“If Jean wins and Alex [Alexander Volkanovski] wins, that’s the fight to make. Though it’s horrible because Lon [Leon Edwards] should have definitely fought Alex this weekend or the coming weekend. And Movsar and Lerone get mogged again,” said Israel Adesanya.

With its new $7.7 billion broadcast deal with Paramount, the UFC currently dominates the MMA scene. At any moment, the organization can shake things up, and it doesn’t hesitate to book surprise matchups or fan-favorite fights. Stay tuned for the latest updates.