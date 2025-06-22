Joe Rogan Heaps Praise on $440M Worth ‘Hilarious’ Actor While Applauding His Box Office Hit Film

Did you know Joe Rogan was an actor? Yes, before the UFC color commentator became a massive figure in combat sports and claimed the podcasting throne. He also rocked the silver screen a couple of times. Many remember Joe for hosting six Fear Factor seasons. But the podcast king also acted in movies like Bad Thoughts, Silicon Valley, Zoolander, and more. And turns out he’s also a movie junkie.

What do you think Joe Rogan’s top movie genre is? If you’re familiar with him at all, you’d recognize that he’s also a professional comedian. Naturally, he’s fully committed to those silly, extravagant comedies. When the 57-year-old relaxes on the couch, it’s clear that he’s putting on one of his friend Adam Sandler’s hilarious classics for a good laugh.

Adam Sandler is a straight-up legend in the comedy genre. He’s proven his chops in classics like Happy Gilmore, 50 First Dates, and a whole bunch of other hits that have pulled in over an estimated $440M net worth. Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on Sandler, praising how the three-time Grammy-nominated actor is still killing it with fresh comedy hits on Netflix. He even gave a shoutout to Sandler’s famous film ‘Jack and Jill’ with Al Pacino.

During JRE #2339 – Luis J. Gomez & Big Jay Oakerson, Rogan said, “Adam Sandler still makes good stuff. He still makes good stuff. He does. Those Netflix ones were good. If you like Adam Sandler movies? I love Adam Sandler movies . I love silly movies like. I love the one where he played his own sister. What was that one? Jack and Jill! That was f–in hilarious and Al Pacino was in love with her, she’s a brute!”

Well, the podcast king gushing over Adam Sandler isn’t exactly a surprise. Rogan has already hosted the comedy legend on his show, where they explored various topics with some truly engaging insights. That raises a fascinating question: what’s Joe Rogan’s top pick among Sandler’s films? It turns out there’s one film that truly left him speechless. Let’s get into it.

Joe Rogan reveals the Adam Sandler movie that left him breathless

We already know that Joe Rogan loves Adam Sandler’s movies. He probably watched all of them in one sitting. But there was one movie that truly resonated with him: Uncut Gems. Had Rogan almost rolling on the floor, choking with laughter, which was surprising. The subject of a jeweler who was too stressed out and addicted to gambling hit home, and Sandler’s acting was something he couldn’t stop praising.

On episode #2306 of The Joe Rogan Experience with Deric Poston, Rogan couldn’t stop gushing about Uncut Gems. “The movie’s so good it locks you in,” he said. “It locked you into this character and his decision-making, and this addiction to gambling that he has.” But he didn’t stop there. Rogan went on to say that the shady characters in the film had him breathing heavy for a couple of minutes

He added, “Shady characters all around, everybody is pulling scams… at the end of the movie, you are like what the f—k. Yeah, that movie—I shut it off, and I was just breathing heavy for 5 minutes.” However, it still remains the fact that comedy is a very subjective genre, and many have different tastes. With that said, are you a fan of Adam Sandler’s movies? Please comment down if you have one.