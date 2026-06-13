Joe Rogan Hopes Donald Trump’s UFC White House Event Gets Canceled Over Fighter Concerns

Joe Rogan isn’t holding back. Despite his long-standing ties to the UFC and his support for President Donald Trump, the UFC commentator believes the June 14 event on the White House South Lawn should not go ahead. His objection, however, has nothing to do with politics. Instead, Rogan’s concerns stem from fighter safety. During his recent podcast episode with author Cameron Hanes, Rogan revealed what he really wants.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t like it because I think they should be fighting indoors always,” Rogan told Hanes. “I think world championship fights at the highest level should be fought in a controlled environment. That said, it’s going to be sick… People think, ‘Oh, Rogan’s negative.’ Nope. I’m not negative. But I’m not positive either.

“I would never run the UFC. But if I [were] running the UFC, I would have never wanted to do it. I would have said, ‘We can’t do it. They have to be in a controlled environment. We can’t have a world championship fight. We can’t have someone win or lose because they’re outside and it’s muggy.’ That doesn’t make any sense to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s going to affect the grappling. It’s going to be like hot oil wrestling. Everyone’s going to be sweaty as f–k. It’s going to be completely different… And also your endurance is going to be less… It should be f–king 72° just like it always is. It should be air-conditioned like it always is… The sweat is going to be a big issue. The outside, the bugs.”

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 261-Na vs Carnelossi, Apr 24, 2021 Jacksonville, Florida, USA UFC ringside announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, UFC ringside announcer Joe Rogan and UFC ringside announcer Jon Anik during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports, 24.04.2021 17:54:55, 15959686, NPStrans, UFC, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 15959686

Rogan, who is expected to attend the event, may have a valid point. UFC CEO Dana White has already acknowledged the insect problem and revealed that large industrial fans would be brought in to help. However, that does little to address what could be the biggest concern: the weather. According to Forbes, the National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Washington, D.C., area.

ADVERTISEMENT

They warned that heat index values could approach 105 degrees in the coming days while also highlighting the possibility of rain showers and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, Capitalweather[dot]com predicted temperatures around 89 degrees when the event begins at 8 p.m. EDT, with a 40% chance of rain and humidity levels expected to push the heat index into the 90s.

Those conditions are precisely why the UFC has historically avoided hosting outdoor events. In fact, the promotion’s only outdoor card took place in Abu Dhabi in 2010. Dana White openly criticized the conditions at the time. More than a decade later, White has largely maintained his opposition to outdoor shows. Still, the opportunity to stage an event on the White House South Lawn was apparently too significant to pass up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rogan, however, remains concerned that if conditions deteriorate as forecast, the promotion should seriously consider moving the event indoors, in the interest of fighter safety.

“Maybe they’ll cancel it,” Rogan added because of predicted bad weather. “Look, I think if they canceled it and moved it indoors, it’d be better for everybody. I think the idea was [that] they want the White House behind [the Octagon]. For [the optics] and everything like that, it’s going to be dope. The card is sick. It’s a f–king amazing card…

“My concern is for the athletes. A fighter’s career is very short. A loss is devastating. And to not have perfect conditions to fight in, I think, is crazy. But it’s also going to be sick. It’s like being there is going to be nuts. And maybe it’s worth it. I don’t know. We’ll find out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As impressive as the card looks on paper, none of that will matter if the weather refuses to cooperate. Dana White previously stated that lightning is the only factor capable of stopping the event. The UFC is also working closely with the military to obtain more accurate and up-to-date weather forecasts. However, with thunderstorms currently in the forecast, delays remain a real possibility.

A postponement appears more likely than an outright cancellation unless severe weather conditions persist for an extended period. Meanwhile, UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre, who will corner Aiemann Zahabi on Sunday, views the unique conditions as part of the challenge.

Speaking in a recent interview, St-Pierre suggested that “the ability to adapt” would be the most important factor on fight night. He also described the concept as “cool,” adding that he likes the idea because such demanding conditions could reveal who the truly superior fighter is when circumstances are less than ideal.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the weather remains an unpredictable obstacle, UFC Freedom 250 appears to have cleared another from its path.

Judge rejects federal lawsuit against UFC Freedom 250

Earlier this month, a federal lawsuit was filed against the White House event by the Public Integrity Project. They argued that the Trump administration had unlawfully organized a private sporting event on public property, aiming to stop it from happening. The group described the show as a “profound misuse of sacred national monuments for private gain” and sought a temporary restraining order.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, US District Judge Amit P. Mehta ruled against the request, finding that the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate irreparable harm or aesthetic injury if the event proceeded. He also noted that the event had been public knowledge for months, while the lawsuit was filed only on 7 June 2026, after preparations were already visible.

Mehta said the late filing “undercuts their claims of irreparable harm” and added that the temporary claw-shaped structure built for the event makes the “risk of any significant environmental damage doubtful.” So, the event will move forward as scheduled.

Having said that, if the weather is too brutal on Sunday, there’s a good chance people opposing the event and Joe Rogan will get their wish.