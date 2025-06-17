Joe Rogan Hypes UFC Bantamweight Champ Merab Dvalishvili to Latest Podcast Guest

From working in construction to becoming a UFC champion, the story of Merab Dvalishvili is an inspiring one. His performances have helped him garner the label of the best bantamweight in UFC history, especially after his UFC 316 win, as he currently boasts an impressive 13-fight winning streak, which includes wins over some of the top 135ers ever. Dvalishvili has also impressed UFC commentator Joe Rogan so much that the 57-year-old couldn’t stop praising the Georgian during a recent JRE episode.

Joe Rogan was lost for words during the #2337 JRE episode, when he spoke about Merab Dvalishvili with guest Oliver Anthony. He mentioned his awe of the bantamweight champion’s non-stop cardio and his commitment to the sport, given that he comes from a country that has a history of conflicts. Dvalishvili’s rough background, coupled with his hunger to be the best, has impressed Rogan, who claimed that no fighter looks good when they enter the Octagon with ‘The Machine’, regardless of how good they are.

“That guy is insane. He’s insane. His cardio is something that everyone who has been involved in the sport for as long as I have is blown away by it,” said Joe Rogan. “Just this guy from Georgia, from this war-torn country, who just embraces that f—ing grind at a level that nobody else can compete with. When he gets in the ring, no one can match his cardio. No one can match his pace. He melts the greatest of the greats.”

The bantamweight division, as we know, is filled with some of the most technically sound fighters in the UFC. Fighters like Cory Sandhagen, Dagestan’s Umar Nurmagomedov, the recently retired Jose Aldo, and most recently, Sean O’Malley, could not match up to Merab Dvalishvili’s relentlessness, as Joe Rogan claims that ‘The Machine’ just runs through them. “You see guys like Umar Nurmagomedov, who’s elite — he’s world class — like at any other time, he’d be a world champion, and Merab is just overwhelming him. You see him just getting overwhelmed by the pace, and Merab doesn’t even get tired. He’s a freak,” Rogan further stated.

As a commentator, Joe Rogan gets the best seat in a venue whenever there’s a UFC event. As such, he’s seen many fighters compete and has seen the variation in their cardio capabilities. On that note, Rogan also claimed that Merab Dvalishvili has shown better cardio than those who take banned substances to get that advantage.

Joe Rogan talks about Merab Dvalishvili’s cardio

The most important aspect of Merab Dvalishvili’s game for some people may be his wrestling, but his cardio is what stands out the most. Joe Rogan mentioned how many athletes, not just fighters, make use of EPO or erythropoietin to increase their gas tank. This is especially important for athletes who compete in physically demanding sports, like the Tour de France, but it is banned. Former cyclist Lance Armstrong was even caught and stripped of his seven titles after he admitted to using EPO to gain an advantage. But when it comes to Merab Dvalishvili, Rogan claims he looks better than those who juice up.

“There’s guys that are on EPO like the cyclists take, it makes you have more blood cells and it makes you have more cardio, but you can have a f—king stroke, it’s like super dangerous to take,” Joe Rogan continued. “Some fighters get busted. He’s like guys that I know that have been on EPO don’t have that kind of cardio. This is crazy cardio. This is something freakish.”

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach, Firas Zahabi, has previously claimed that cardio capacity runs in his family. However, Joe Rogan finds it hard to believe that, insinuating that ‘The Machine’s lung capacity keeps getting better as the bantamweight champion keeps training to get better at his drive with sheer determination. “[Zahabi] thinks some of it’s genetic, but Merab says it’s not. He’s a freak, and he keeps getting better with his technique. He gets better with everything. That drive is not just for his cardio. That drive is for his whole skill set. So he’s a f—ing monster,” Rogan added.

It is to be noted that Merab also received a Performance of the Night bonus at UFC 316.

