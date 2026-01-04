‘Joe Rogan Is 100% Right’: Tom Aspinall Gets Crucial Health Advice From Former One-Eyed UFC Champ

After Ciryl Gane eye-poked Tom Aspinall in the UFC 321 main event, it initially felt like the heavyweight champion could be sidelined for a while. That concern only grew when the Brit later revealed he had scheduled surgeries on both eyes in January. As reactions poured in about Aspinall’s condition, Joe Rogan delivered a scary remark. Now, a UFC fighter who previously lost an eye has also weighed in, hoping to offer the heavyweight champion some perspective through his words.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On a podcast episode, Joe Rogan reacted to Tom Aspinall’s damaged eye and speculated that the Englishman might not be medically cleared to compete again. While the UFC color commentator acknowledged that a comeback was possible, he remained skeptical, warning that such delicate eye surgery could go wrong. Echoing Rogan’s concerns, former UFC champion Michael Bisping also believes the procedure could carry serious risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Bisping backs Joe Rogan, urges Tom Aspinall to take eye recovery seriously

“So, as Joe Rogan says, ‘No surgery on the eye is a good thing.’ And I know that only too well, because I had about five or six surgeries. I do know a little bit about this. Tom is going to need eye surgery. It’s probably just a minor thing, but things can go wrong. Joe is absolutely correct, 100%, when he says things can go wrong,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel.

If there’s anyone in the UFC who can speak from experience about eye-related issues, it’s ‘The Count.’ Back in 2013, Vitor Belfort’s head kick flatlined Michael Bisping in a moment that proved devastating. Following the knockout, the Englishman underwent multiple surgeries but ultimately lost his eyesight in one eye. Even then, Bisping continued to fight, hiding the injury from the UFC, and eventually captured the middleweight title, defending the belt with just one functioning eye.

That was undoubtedly legendary stuff from Bisping, but there’s one thing he still regrets from that journey: not taking enough time to recover. According to the former middleweight champion, he rushed back into training, which only further damaged his eye. Drawing from that experience, Bisping advised Tom Aspinall not to make the same mistake and to take as much time as needed to fully heal before stepping back into the Octagon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago UFC 321: Aspinall v Gane ABU DHABI, UAE – OCTOBER 25: Tom Aspinall red of UK competes against French fighter Ciryl Gane blue in the Mens heavyweight category during the UFC 321 Mixed Martial Arts event held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on October 25, 2025. Aspinall was poked in both of his eyes and the match is postponed. Waleed Zein / Anadolu Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxWaleedxZeinx

“The one thing you can’t do with an eye is rush back. That is the one big lesson that I learned. Because I did that, I rushed back too soon. I rushed back to sparring, I rushed back to competition, and I never saw out of that eye again. Tom has got to take his time. If he’s having surgery, he’s definitely going to be out for a few months,” Bisping added in his YouTube video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, if the heavyweight champion decides to take time off and focus on a proper recovery, it could force the UFC to make a drastic move. Understanding the situation, Bisping firmly believes there may soon be an announcement of a shocking matchup.

Bisping believes the UFC could soon announce an interim heavyweight fight

After Jon Jones retired, Tom Aspinall’s long reign as interim champion came to an end when he was promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion. Because of the Englishman’s rise and fighting spirit, fans believed the 265-pound division was finally on its way back to its glory days. However, Ciryl Gane’s foul completely derailed the Brit’s first title defense, and a big question mark now hangs over the rematch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, the division has to keep moving, with several contenders waiting for their shot. That is why Michael Bisping believes the UFC could soon announce another interim title fight to crown a temporary heavyweight king until Tom Aspinall is ready to return.

“So what are they going to do? I hate to say it, but it wouldn’t surprise me if, coming up very soon, we have an announcement of an interim title fight, which will be crazy, because Tom was just the interim champion. He was the longest-reigning interim champion in the history of the organization.”

That said, ‘The Count’ did not name any potential interim matchups. However, Joe Rogan once floated the idea of Alex Pereira moving up to face Ciryl Gane for the belt, a matchup that would be nothing short of a technical masterclass.

ADVERTISEMENT

So what do you think? Does Tom Aspinall make a sooner-than-expected comeback, or is an interim title fight now inevitable? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.