Joe Rogan Joins $40M Comic to Raise Funds for Kerr County Flood Relief as Austin Shows Get Sold Out

Joe Rogan doesn’t just show up for anyone. But when he does, particularly in his residence of Austin, Texas, people take notice. That’s exactly what happened when fans realized the UFC commentator and comic powerhouse was making a rare live appearance, this time for something far more meaningful than a comedy tour or a Netflix special.

The hype began when the $40 million worth stand-up comedian Ron White posted a brief Instagram video confirming Rogan’s appearance at the upcoming Guadalupe Love Fund Shows on August 9. “We’ve sold out the first show in Austin, and we’re going to add another one,” White said. “Joe Rogan is going to join me on the show, so you’ll get a big one-two punch—and we’ll probably have a couple more surprises.”

Well, the fans were definitely hyped about seeing the two together, as the early show was completely sold out. The podcaster’s presence at the event is more than just a draw; it’s a deeply emotional gesture in response to Kerr County’s tragic flooding on July 4. The Guadalupe Love Fund performances will donate 100% of their proceeds to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and other local NGOs.

The devastating flooding killed over 100 people, including dozens of campers swept away by the Guadalupe River’s abrupt rise, which rose more than 26 feet in less than an hour. Today, the disaster is regarded as one of the deadliest inland floods in US history. For Joe Rogan, who has long called Austin his base and often champions Texas causes on his podcast, this was more than just a charity event; it was a call to action.

The comedian, who regularly sells out massive venues, is using his brand, voice, and presence to boost local recovery efforts. With more surprise comedians to be announced, the late show, which still has very few tickets left on sale, is expected to fill the Paramount Theatre to capacity.

Whether you’re there to support Joe Rogan or Ron White, or just to help those affected by the floods, one thing is clear: this isn’t just a comedy performance; it’s a full-fledged Texas show of strength. And with Rogan leading the charge, the laughs will land hard, and the message will go even deeper.

It is worth noting that it isn’t just the charity route that Joe Rogan is taking to bring a change, as the podcaster got State Rep. James Talarico on The Joe Rogan Experience to talk all about his potential run for Senate and bringing a much-needed change. Let’s take a closer look.

Joe Rogan ropes in a member of the Texas State House for his podcast

Well before Joe Rogan’s name appeared on a charity poster, he made a decision that showed where his heart was. In a widely shared podcast episode featuring Texas State Representative James Talarico, Rogan used his platform to discuss Texas politics, faith, and the future of leadership, but also indirectly reminded listeners of the state’s deep dysfunction during a time of crisis.

Talarico, a seminary student and rising Democrat with a TikTok following of nearly a million, spoke for more than two hours about the growing wealth divide and the risks of trusting politicians like messiahs. The JRE host was truly impressed by his honesty and proclaimed mid-episode, “James Talarico, you need to run for President… we need someone who is actually a good person.”

The episode did not specifically address the Kerr County floods, but it did reflect the greater political rot that Texans were becoming tired of: a disease that would soon be exposed in the state’s inadequate disaster response. After all, following the catastrophic Kerr County floods, the state government’s response was heavily criticized.

Locals accused officials of being slow, disorganized, and more concerned with optics than action. While volunteers and nonprofits jumped into action almost immediately, the official relief effort lagged behind. Emergency shelters were understocked, communication was poor, and many remote communities were left to fend for themselves.

The backlash was swift, with citizens, journalists, and even some lawmakers slamming the administration’s lack of urgency and empathy. As for Joe Rogan, he didn’t need a spotlight or a stage to speak up. He let someone else do the talking, and in doing so, he exposed millions to a different type of leadership long before the fundraising began.