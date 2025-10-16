Joe Rogan Joins Kendall Jenner and Jason Momoa in Illustrious Invitation to British UFC Star’s Restaurant

UFC stars branching out into businesses beyond fighting is nothing new, especially in the food and beverage industry. We all know Conor McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout and Dustin Poirier’s ‘Poirier’s Louisiana Style’ hot sauce. Beyond that, some fighters also run cooking initiatives like Alexander Volkanovski, who hosts the ‘Cooking With Volk’ YouTube channel and operates ‘Volk’s Deli’ in Australia. Joining that lineup, Michael ‘Venom’ Page has also opened a restaurant, and soon, Joe Rogan might become a guest.

The British UFC star is a lover of Mexican food, and because of that passion, he opened a Mexican restaurant named IXCHEL in England. At first glance, it might seem like just another new restaurant. But ‘MVP’ has already invited Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa and Kylie Jenner to his restaurant. And just like the other stars, he also didn’t miss the chance to include Joe Rogan in his star-studded guest lineup.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page invites Joe Rogan to his restaurant

A the JRE MMA Show #170, ‘MVP’, after inviting Joe Rogan, said, “And when you’re in a… if you’re in the UK.. next like, let me know. I’ve got a Mexican restaurant as well. IXCHEL.” To which the UFC color commentator very enthusiastically replied, “Wow man, that’s great. You’re invested in all kinds of things.” Then, Page revealed, “We actually had Kendal Jenner’s 818 Tequilo featured in there. We are going to have Jason Momoa coming end of this month, with his MILE vodka. We’re everywhere.”

Well, that’s an impressive start for Michael ‘Venom’ Page, launching a restaurant and already turning it into a platform that attracts Hollywood celebrities while also serving as promotion. However, it’s not just the glam that will grab attention. According to the IXCHEL website, the restaurant promises a diverse range of cuisine designed to satisfy a variety of palates.

Prepared by Mexican chef Ximena Gayosso Gonzalez, the IXCHEL menu offers everything from tacos and quesadillas to large and small plates of Mexican delicacies. And let me tell you, Joe Rogan is going to love it. Because Mexican cuisine happens to be one of his favorite foods.

The UFC commentator loves Mexican food

Mexican food is spicy, tangy, and packs a punch, which is exactly why Joe Rogan loves it so much. In an interview with comedian Gabriel Iglesias, the UFC commentator not only revealed his passion for Mexican cuisine but also shared some of his favorite spots, especially the one near his former Woodland Hills studios.

At the Joe Rogan Experience Episode #2001, he said, “…Mexican food is f–ing delicious, bro. I love me, some Mexican restaurant, like one of them hole in the walls, that has Mexican soap operas playing and nobody speaks English. You know you’re gonna get the real s—t. There’s a place called Big Burrito, I think it its… right outside of Woodalnd Hills where my old studio was and we would go down there man, and it was sensational.”

Now that we know he’s a Mexican food lover, do you think Rogan will actually visit ‘MVP’s restaurant? Let us know in the comments section below.