Joe Rogan Labeled “Biggest Casual” for Calling Out UFC 326 Crowd During Holloway vs. Oliveira

Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira’s BMF title fight was expected to be a firecracker. But fans perceived it very differently, often booing during the bout. For a man who has decades of experience watching all the UFC from the Octagon side, Joe Rogan found himself on the receiving end of the fans’ wrath, something that he called out after the match.

“Listen to these casuals booing,” said Rogan during the live UFC 326 broadcast. “How do you not appreciate this complete domination by a master?”

The concept of the BMF title fight is not new, but the general perspective around that bout is striking heavy exchanges. That is something that pulls fans to such fights. But the bout between Holloway and Oliveira was more of a grappling contest, which Joe Rogan loved, considering he is a BJJ black belt himself.

According to the UFC commentator, Oliveira put out a dominating display, outclassing ‘The Blessed’. Surely, he did, as right from the opening round, ‘Do Bronxs’ utilized his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu pedigree to its absolute best. Take his UFC 309 fight against Michael Chandler as an example, where Oliveira put out a similar performance. Even though Holloway attempted to escape, the skill and size difference was quite evident.

So, someone like Oliveira took full advantage of that particular weak area. While it was all merry from the Brazilian and Rogan’s perspective, fans wanted a better fight. Now, historically, the BMF title fights have always been striking heavy bouts.

For instance, when ‘The Blessed’ fought Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, the bout had several highlight-reel striking combinations. In addition to that, it even ended in a last-second knockout. So, fans are used to witnessing such BMF title bouts.

That said, what exactly stood out in the fans’ perspective? To that end, they even mocked the UFC commentator.

Fans react to Joe Rogan’s dig at the crowd

The MMA fandom is divided into two categories. One who loves the technicalities of the sport, another just looks for highlights and buzzing moments in a fight. Someone like Joe Rogan often looks forward to the skill set used by a fighter, and that’s what he observed during Charles Oliveira‘s performance.

But fans shared a different perspective. “Joe Rogan is the biggest casual of anyone these days,” a user commented. Meanwhile, another netizen called out for taking a dig at the crowd. “Casuals? The sport fell off Joe. Wake up to reality,” a fan wrote.

Now, that’s quite a bold statement. But that’s a sentiment fans have been frequently sharing on social media. And as a result, a few netizens also believed, despite the lackluster performance, that Rogan was forcing an opinion about the fight. “He was trying way too hard to convince people they were watching an exciting fight,” the fan commented.

Meanwhile, another user poked fun by saying: “Rogan calling fans ‘casuals’ for booing that snoozefest is peak gatekeeping 😂.” Now, surely Rogan is one of the most loved individuals in the MMA community. But considering it was a BMF title fight, the fans disagreed with the UFC commentator’s perspective. “I love Joe, but he’s so out of touch regarding this fight. BMF doesn’t mean the best jiu jitsu technician bro,” a user wrote.

And lastly, the netizens also highlighted why there’s a difference in perspective between the spectators and Rogan. “I mean, Rogan doesn’t pay for the fights or for the seats. Of course, he’s cool with this type of fight,” the fan wrote.

Overall, that’s what fans expect from a BMF title fight. But surely the opinions around this topic are quite subjective. Rogan’s perspective comes as a purist, while the netizens wish to see striking combinations. On that note, what are your thoughts on such a unique championship bout? Let us know in the comments below!