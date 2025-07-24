Joe Rogan Left in Awe After Learning How Alex Pereira Helped Khalil Rountree Jr Earn Global Spotlight

Despite suffering a knockout in that grueling UFC 317 main event, Khalil Rountree Jr. carries no bitterness toward Alex Pereira or himself. On that unforgettable night in Salt Lake City, he put everything on the line — showcasing the absolute best of himself and earning the respect of fans, fighters, and legends alike. He stood out as one of the select few who drove the Brazilian to his breaking point.

After Israel Adesanya, Rountree Jr. stood out as the only fighter to push the Brazilian into the championship rounds, even scoring a knockdown against the reigning champ early in the bout. From the opening bell, their UFC 307 showdown had everyone on edge, including Dana White and Conor McGregor. By the third round, Rountree Jr. started to run out of steam. That’s when Alex Pereira ramped up the intensity, delivering powerful strikes and inflicting a brutal cut above ‘The War Horse’s eye.

Then, with just twenty-eight seconds left in round four, ‘Poatan’ finally closed the show — knocking Rountree out in vintage, devastating fashion. Still, it was far from a one-sided beatdown. UFC CEO Dana White famously called it a “hell of a fight.” Even in defeat, Khalil Rountree Jr. emerged victorious in the eyes of many — gaining global recognition, newfound respect, and a wave of new fans.

Since then, life has changed dramatically for Khalil Rountree Jr. On JRE MMA Show #168, the UFC veteran opened up about his post-UFC 307 experience — and how it’s been unlike anything he imagined. “I have been, since the Pereira fight, to more than six countries,” said Rountree Jr. “And everywhere I go, there are fans. Everyone knows who I am now, and that was a shock to me…. Just knowing that I gave my all in that fight, and I guess that’s what people wanted from me to get that kind of acknowledgement.”

“I’d been in the UFC for so long, but that fight really showed people who I am. I got to show the world who I am — against a guy like Alex. So now I feel like I’ve at least kind of made my mark… People are familiar with who I am now,” Khalil Rountree Jr. continued.

Since his hard-fought loss to Alex Pereira, Rountree has staged an impressive comeback. Just last month, the 35-year-old delivered a statement win at the UFC’s inaugural event in Azerbaijan, dominating former champion Jamahal Hill en route to a unanimous decision victory. The performance quieted his critics and solidified his status as a top contender.

Ahead of his clash with Pereira at UFC 307, Rountree was sitting at #8 in the light heavyweight rankings. Today, he’s climbed to #4 — positioning himself for a possible title run. His next challenge comes at UFC 320 in October, where he’ll take on former champion Jiri Prochazka on the undercard of the blockbuster Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev rematch.

Alex Pereira shares genuine respect for Khalil Rountree Jr.

When Dana White & Co. first announced the Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Alex Pereira matchup, much of the MMA world lashed out at the UFC—accusing the promotion of protecting Pereira by matching him with a lower-ranked opponent in the #8 contender.

At the time, Rountree was returning from a PED suspension. But Khalil knew it was on him to silence the doubters and deliver the best version of himself—and that’s exactly what he did. For Pereira, Rountree ended up being one of the most difficult opponents he’s ever faced. Truthfully, Rountree Jr. made Pereira’s elite kickboxing background look almost secondary to his own striking skill set.

Reflecting on the bout earlier this year in the UFC 313 countdown video, Alex Pereira said: “I was moving around well at the beginning of the fight. He’s a southpaw, so I had to feel out the fight. I landed some clean shots. In the second round, I missed a kick, and he landed a punch—it was a flash knockdown. When I got back up, I was feeling fine and kept fighting. I started to be more aggressive in the third round, landing more powerful shots and standing in front of him.”

Now, both Pereira and Rountree Jr are set to return to action in October—each facing different opponents. How do you see their matchups playing out at UFC 320? Drop your predictions below.