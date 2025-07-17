Joe Rogan Left Intrigued as $10M Country Star Questions His UFO Claims on Latest JRE Episode

As we all know, popular UFC commentator-cum-world’s biggest podcast host Joe Rogan has a keen interest in extraterrestrial creatures and unidentified flying objects (UFOs). When there is a guest on his $250 million worth podcast showing a similar interest, the conversation could get quite interesting for the viewers. Well, that’s exactly what happened when country singer Lukas Nelson of the Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real band made his way onto the sets of JRE recently.

Lukas Nelson has written many songs and worked on multi-platinum musical projects over the years, amassing a net worth of over $10 million. But music is not his only forte. The 36-year-old also entertains conversations and discussions surrounding UFOs, and he wanted to check out Joe Rogan’s knowledge when he asked if he knew about the depiction of flying vehicles in the ancient cave paintings found around the world.

“There’s a lot of interesting pictures that are drawn on cave walls,” Lukas Nelson told Joe Rogan on JRE #2348. As Joe Rogan replied, “And also, ancient religious art, where it looks like people are in vehicles, flying through the sky,” he also seemed confused. “What is that? Like, what are you trying to [say]?” The 57-year-old believes that, like many other historians and archaeologists, a lot of that art gives people an idea of what life really was.

However, the UFC commentator believes that there is still no way to understand some of the things depicted in the art, as humans haven’t decoded it just yet. “Everything else is like an accurate representation of life at that time, except for these people that are in these flying things in the sky… We just don’t know, unfortunately,” Joe Roham added.

After that, Lukas Nelson would talk about what he had learned and found out about the strange UFC stories. And you know what? In response, Joe Rogan talked about another time when people saw UFC events without any explanation. Let’s see what he had to say.

The USS Nimitz incident and Joe Rogan’s East Coast story

Lukas Nelson revealed that one of the UFC reports that stands out the most to him is one when the people aboard the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier in 2004 encountered an anomaly in the sky. For context, the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier once experienced what is now known as the ‘Tic Tac’ encounter. This encounter involved a series of radar and visual observations of an anomalous phenomenon in the sky in Southern California. This is still a mystery.

“When I looked at all of the credible UFO reports, the only ones that really had no explanation… I actually asked ChatGPT… The one that still sort of outstanding is the USS Nimitz experience,” Nelson added. Joe Rogan appeared to be aware of this incident and even had one of the people on board on his show, but then he mentioned another unexplained incident that took place on the East Coast. This incident saw the armed forces upgrade their equipment, but they still failed to comprehend the anomalous incident.

“Commander David Fraver. Yeah, I’ve had him on the podcast… There’s other ones, though. Ryan Gracves, he’s another fighter pilot, and that was off the East Coast… they upgraded their sensors in 2014 on the fighter jets and then immediately started encountering these things that defied known physics that were in the sky,” Joe Rogan responded. “These guys had these encounters with these things that were like a cube inside of a sphere, that’s like motionless at 120 knot winds, and no heat signature, moving through the sky. They don’t know what the f— they are.”



All of these incidents still remain a mystery, as mankind continues its attempts to solve them. What do you make of Joe Rogan’s comments? Drop your comments below.