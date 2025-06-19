Joe Rogan Left Shocked as Guest Hilariously Reveals How MMA Obsession Nearly Caused Divorce Once

How far can someone go down the MMA rabbit hole? Far enough to forget about his wife, kids, and family? That’s the bizarre but true story shared by one of Joe Rogan’s recent guests on the wildly popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Since launching his show, the podcaster has never shied away from hosting a wide range of guests.

But few have brought a tale as both tragic and unexpectedly funny as the one told by American comedian, actor, and host Big Jay Oakerson. Known for his no-holds-barred, brutally honest humor, Big Jay opened up about a deeply personal chapter in JRE episode #2339. In his earlier years, Big Jay was completely hooked on MMA. But he was also a married man. His passion for the sport led him to spend a significant amount of time with fellow comedian Dave Attell, who shared the same obsession.

Just how close were they? In Big Jay’s own words, “We essentially raised my daughter like a gay couple during the day.” The two comedians became inseparable, spending hours together daily. But that level of closeness didn’t sit well with Big Jay’s then-wife, comedian Carla. Her suspicions started growing—tension brewed—and eventually, the marriage unraveled into divorce. During the episode, joined by longtime friend and fellow comedian Luis J. Gomez, Big Jay talked openly about the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At one point, Luis bluntly asked, “How many times did your ex-wife accuse you of doing gay s–t with Dave?”

Big Jay responded with brutal honesty, “Several. You know what’s funny? One of the reasons I was able to give when I left was — I went into her stuff to see if she was… I was like, ‘I should see if she’s cheating also,’ and I went through her computer. And there was nothing about her cheating at all. It was several searches like, ‘What to do when you find out your husband is gay.'”

AD

USA Today via Reuters Nov 15, 2015; Melbourne, Australia; Joe Rogan looks on during UFC 193 at Etihad Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

While Big Jay never specified exactly when the incident took place, the couple officially divorced in 2023. Long before the split, Oakerson had already cemented his status in the comedy world through the popular Legion of Skanks podcast, which he co-hosts alongside Luis J. Gomez and Dave Smith. He’s now rumored to be dating radio producer Christine Evans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hollywood star Terrence Howard shares a bizarre conspiracy theory with Joe Rogan

About a year ago, Joe Rogan set the internet ablaze when he welcomed Hollywood actor Terrence Howard onto his podcast. The conversation felt like something out of a parallel universe. With Rogan’s well-known curiosity for fringe ideas and conspiracy theories, combined with the Iron Man star’s outlandish claims, the episode quickly became one of the most talked-about moments in podcast history.

Howard wasted no time diving into the extraordinary. He began with a jaw-dropping confession, “I didn’t wake up here, I was inside my mother’s womb, I was like ‘don’t forget, don’t forget, don’t forget.'” He continued, “I remember being circumcised. I remember the whole nine.” But that was just the beginning.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the conversation unfolded, Howard took an even deeper plunge into unconventional thinking—challenging one of the most fundamental forces in science: gravity. At one point, he posed the question, “Rebuild Saturn without gravity.”

Then boldly declared, “We’re about to kill gravity. We’re about to kill their God, gravity, and they don’t want that.”

The surreal nature of his claims left fans stunned but Joe Rogan was unfazed. In fact, during a later episode featuring rapper and chef Action Bronson (Episode #2164), Rogan revisited Howard’s theories and even said they “made sense” to him. So what do you think about Terrence Howard’s claims? Is there any truth behind them—or is this just another BJ Penn-type spiral? Drop your thoughts below.