Joe Rogan Linked to Major CBS Move as Network Plans Radical Shake-Up: Report

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan may soon find himself stepping into a space he has criticized for years—mainstream media. Rogan has been the leading voice behind ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ for over 16 years, alongside his job at the UFC. But it appears that CBS, part of Paramount Skydance and the UFC’s new broadcast partner, is now exploring the idea of bringing the longtime podcast host into its fold.

This comes after Anderson Cooper’s reported exit from CBS’s flagship show, 60 Minutes, after nearly two decades. With the network rethinking the future of the iconic show, an exclusive report from Naughty But Nice columnist Rob Shuter suggests that Rogan’s name has emerged as a potential candidate in a move that would signal a dramatic shift for both sides.

Why does CBS want Joe Rogan?

“They want oxygen in the room,” one network insider told Naughty But Nice. “Not someone preaching to the choir. They’re looking for reach.”

According to the report, Joe Rogan’s massive audience and long-form, free-flowing interview style have caught the attention of Bari Weiss, the new editor-in-chief of CBS News. Rogan is widely regarded as the biggest podcaster in the world, a claim backed by Spotify’s global charts, where The Joe Rogan Experience consistently ranks No. 1.

“Bari respects disruptors,” a source explained. “Joe built a global platform without legacy media. That matters to her.”

Multiple reports estimate that each episode of the podcast draws around 11 million listeners. In many ways, the show’s cultural footprint now rivals—and some argue surpasses—traditional media platforms. Even Donald Trump appeared on Rogan’s podcast ahead of the last presidential election cycle, underscoring its political and mainstream relevance. Yet Rogan’s enormous success may also present a hurdle for CBS in bringing him in. The network is unlikely to be able to outbid what he already earns independently through podcasting.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 278- Albazi vs Figueiredo, Aug 20, 2022 Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Joe Rogan after the fight between Amir Albazi red gloves and Francisco Figueiredo blue gloves during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports, 20.08.2022 17:43:26, 18903433, NPStrans, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxSwingerx 18903433

“He makes more from podcasting than CBS could realistically offer,” one insider told Naughty But Nice. “This wouldn’t be about money. It would be about influence.”

It remains to be seen whether that would be a big enough motivator for the 58-year-old to make the switch to traditional media.

While Paramount’s news outlet plans to approach Rogan, it seems Anderson Cooper may end up working with Bari Weiss again.

Paramount could help CBS get Anderson Cooper back

The thing is, Weiss and the network were expecting Cooper to renew his contract with them. So, when he didn’t, it shocked them. The 58-year-old veteran journalist claimed his exit from the network was because of his family.

“For nearly twenty years, I’ve been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS,” Cooper said in a statement after his exit. “But I have little kids now, and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they still want to spend time with me.”

Yet, he continues his work with CNN. He was earning $2 million/year from CBS and $17 to $18 million annually from his job at CNN. So, Cooper was willing to part ways with the $2 million from CBS. But more importantly, several reports suggest Cooper was deeply concerned about the “rightward direction” of CBS News under its new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss. Despite this, the network may get its man back. How?

Paramount is currently in a hostile bidding war to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of CNN. While WBD’s board currently favors a $82.7 billion deal with Netflix and has entered into a definitive agreement with them, nothing is concrete just yet. If Paramount successfully takes over WBD, Weiss’s editorial oversight would very likely extend to CNN, potentially putting Anderson Cooper under her leadership once again.

That being said, Joe Rogan working at a legacy media brand is far from confirmed. Only time will tell whether the podcaster will join the people he has been criticizing for years. Do you think he will?