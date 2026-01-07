Joe Rogan Mocks Climate Activists as Lonely Cat People in Bizarre Ice Age Rant

Joe Rogan has launched yet another rant—this time targeting climate change. The longtime UFC color commentator was joined by comedian Kurt Metzger on The Joe Rogan Experience episode #2434 when the 58-year-old claimed the world is experiencing an ice age. He went as far as to mock climate activists for treating the planet like their own child.

“I think that’s true. I think it has gotten warmer and it has gotten colder, but I think technically we’re in an ice age,” Joe Rogan said. Although Earth is in an ice age from a geological perspective, it’s a warmer phase within it, which is called an interglacial period. This means that while permanent ice sheets exist at the poles, we are not in the much colder ‘glacial period’ popularly depicted in movies with widespread continental glaciers.

“These f—king eggheheads that are talking about spraying things in the sky freaks me out though,” Rogan continued, referring to cloudseeding done in several countries to speed up rain. “Because the scariest thing that could ever happen to us is an ice age, cuz you can’t go anywhere warm. If it gets hot out, you move to the north. That’s what people have done from the f—king beginning of time.”

Rogan emphasized that the Earth has existed before humans for thousands of years, and the climate has seen several shifts within that time. “The ocean rises, you have to leave. And if people didn’t ever exist, the oceans moved back and forth f—king thousands of miles. It’s going to move. You’re going to have things change,” he added during the video. The podcaster then turned his attention to climate activists.

“They’ve invested everything,” Rogan said about the activist. “They also have cats, and they live alone. I mean, there’s a lot of that. A lot of people are like taking care of the earth like it’s their kids because they don’t have any kids.” Regardless of whether Rogan is right or wrong about his take on climate change and its supporters, this isn’t the first time Rogan has passionately talked about it.

But the question is, what do experts think about Rogan’s claims?

Rogan’s claim about cooling Earth gets countered by the report’s author

Joe Rogan’s repeated claim that Earth is currently cooling has been firmly pushed back by the very scientist whose work he often cites. The Science study, co-authored by University of Arizona paleoclimatologist Jessica Tierney, reconstructs global temperatures over the past 485 million years. It shows that the planet is now warming rapidly due to human activity.

“Joe is speaking to his audience, and they want it to be entertaining, I get it, but it concerns me because he isn’t giving the right message,” Tierney said, reacting to Rogan’s interpretation of the data. She described such commentary on major podcasts as “old-school denier nonsense.” She also added, “It’s not helpful.”

While Rogan has argued that past temperature swings mean current climate fears are exaggerated, Tierney stressed that the key issue is speed. “It’s all about the speed, and we’ve never seen carbon dioxide and temperature rise as fast as now,” she explained. According to Tierney, the rapid warming seen today is “scary” and poses a real danger to life on the planet.

Clearly, while Joe Rogan might be entertaining to listen to, he has a habit of twisting things into his own narrative. What do you think about his claims?