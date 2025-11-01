Joe Rogan Names the Forgotten UFC Heavyweight Champ Who Deserves More Respect

When it comes to UFC history, finding someone more knowledgeable than Joe Rogan might be a tough case. The 58-year-old started working with the promotion in 1997 as a backstage interviewer, then moved into color commentary when the Dana White era commenced in 2002. So, in all those years, he’s definitely seen the sport transform, with many champions creating history right in front of his eyes. Still, Rogan believes one heavyweight champ doesn’t get all the credit he deserves for what he achieved in the sport.

That champion is the former UFC heavyweight king, Fabricio Werdum. In his decade-long career, the Brazilian fought not only top UFC fighters but also other legends of the game. From Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira and Fedor Emelianenko to Cain Velasquez, Werdum has faced them all and became a terror with his insane level of grappling, ultimately rising to become the UFC champion. Although he’s been a huge part of creating such rich history, Joe Rogan believes the fans don’t appreciate that enough.

Joe Rogan thinks Fabricio Werdum’s UFC greatness doesn’t get appreciated enough

Talking about sports’ greatest submission artists, at the JRE MMA Show #170 with Michael ‘Venom’ Page, he said, “Those guys, when you watch a guy who’s like the elite world-class submission artists and the fight goes to the ground. It’s just a totally different thing. You know, like Fabricio Werdum in his prime when he caught Fedor with that triangle. Catching Fedor with that triangle is crazy. Just you know how explosive that guy is, how fast, what a great grappler he is. Fabricio Werdum is another guy who doesn’t get his due.”

Imago MMA: UFC 274-Cortez vs Gatto, May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UFC host Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center.

And that’s true! Fabricio Werdum might be one of the baddest heavyweight champions ever, a guy who never turned down a challenge. He defeated Fedor Emelianenko at Strikeforce in 2010, and when Werdum got to the UFC, he also beat Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira in a rematch at UFC on Fuel TV in 2013. Eventually, he went on to capture the interim title against Mark Hunt at UFC 180. But the Brazilian didn’t just win the belt — he defended it against none other than Cain Velasquez at UFC 188.

Recognizing this incredible run, Rogan said on the JRE MMA Show #170, “When you think about all-time GOATs, you think about Nogueira, you think about Fedor, and you think about Minotauro. And Fabricio Werdum tapped them all. He tapped all the greats.”

So, when it comes to greatness, Fabricio Werdum’s name has to be among the top heavyweight champions, if not among the best across all weight classes. However, as Rogan fanboyed over ‘Vai Cavalo’s’ glorious run as a professional fighter, he also shared the same admiration while talking about Werdum’s opponent, Fedor Emelianenko — particularly about one of his iconic fights.

The UFC commentator brings back Fedor vs Cro Cop memories

In heavyweight MMA, ‘The Last Emperor’ also holds legendary status for putting on so many insane scraps, especially during his PRIDE FC days. Just like Fabricio Werdum, Fedor Emelianenko has also fought most of the 265 lbs legends we know today. And let me tell you, he was a nightmare during that era, something that showed when the Russian technically dismantled another terrifying fighter, Mirko Filipović, at Pride Final Conflict 2005, which Joe Rogan still remembers vividly.

Continuing his thoughts on the JRE podcast, he told ‘MVP’, “Bro, he was a monster, a stoic warrior from Russia. No expression. His ability to catch submissions off his back. He had a lightning-fast armbar. Power on the feet. Bro, he walked down Cro Cop. Crazy! With stand-up.”

Page instantly got the flashbacks of Mirko ‘Cro Cop’s’ head kicks and replied, “Cro Cop’s head kicks were insane.” And they truly were, but Rogan went further and explained how Fedor technically made them ineffective in their matchup. He added, “But Fedor was blocking them intelligently, too. He was using that high block with the knee up to catch that left kick. They caught it shin to shin many times.”

For the unversed, Rogan was referring to how Fedor used his knees and elbows as a guard to lessen the impact of ‘Cro Cop’s’ head kicks, which is a Muay Thai technique. Using that approach, the Russian eventually won the bout via unanimous decision and sealed his name among the all-time greats in PRIDE FC.

That said, what do you think about Joe Rogan bringing up the history of two legends? Fabricio Werdum and Fedor Emelianenko on his podcast? Do you agree that they don’t get as much appreciation from fans as they actually deserve? Let us know in the comments below.